Stylist Mary Koontz of the Monarch Beauty Academy Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Beauty Academy is celebrating its diamond anniversary this April, offering $1.95 haircuts to mark sixty years as Santa Clarita’s beauty school, plus its first year under the fresh leadership and vision of new owner Mary Koontz.

Mary Koontz knows a thing or two about fresh starts and classic style. From giving her Barbies glamorous up-dos as a child to guiding the next generation of beauty professionals, Koontz’s journey is rooted in determination, hard work, and community spirit. Her story is proof that beauty is about more than hair and makeup. It’s about cultivating confidence, resilience, and new beginnings.

A Legacy Reimagined

Monarch Beauty Academy is a welcoming training ground for aspiring stylists, esthetician, manicurists, and barbers. The school’s story began in 1966 when Estelle Luciano, a trailblazing Italian businesswoman, first opened the doors in Canyon Country. Since then, the school has changed hands and names, but always kept its heart in Santa Clarita.

When Koontz purchased the school, she inherited both a proud legacy and its share of challenges. The school had dwindling enrollment, and a full re-licensing process kept the doors closed for over a year. Through patience and perseverance, Koontz relaunched as Monarch Beauty Academy in 2025, choosing the butterfly as her symbol of renewal. The butterfly, she explains, represents new life, a nod to her own Christian faith and the transformations seen every day among her students and clients.

Creating a Welcoming Community

Mary Koontz is on a mission to rewrite the narrative around beauty education. She understands that, for many, beauty school wasn’t always a celebrated career path. “Parents often hope their kids will become doctors or lawyers,” Koontz says, “but there are so many ways to build a meaningful, successful career in this industry.”

Monarch Beauty Academy is now a vibrant hub for people from all walks of life, including single moms, career changers, and even professionals like paralegals and therapists looking to add a creative or wellness-focused chapter to their resumes. The Academy’s inclusive environment is especially popular with women, but Koontz also welcomes men to her barbering program (even rolling out a more masculine logo to reflect the diversity of her students).

Affordable Services, Real-World Training

Monarch Beauty Academy doesn’t just prepare students for the job market. It offers affordable beauty services to the entire community. Seniors and families on fixed incomes can enjoy manicures for $12, pedicures for $18, and this month, a classic haircut for just $1.95 in honor of the school’s first major milestone.

“Manicures, pedicures, and haircuts are definitely our most popular services,” Koontz notes. “And our instructors are always on the floor, guiding students and ensuring every client leaves happy.”

All Monarch students spend time honing their skills in a real salon setting, with licensed educators nearby to answer questions and offer tips. This approach balances classroom learning with genuine client experience, producing professionals who are ready for a range of careers. Monarch graduates have gone on to become salon owners, educators, movie set stylists. Some have even combined their skills with nursing or therapy for a holistic approach to beauty and wellness.

A Life of Service and Style

Koontz’s own career spans nearly every corner of the industry. From her early days working in salons to her time on movie sets, she’s seen the creativity and grit it takes to succeed (not to mention the dedication required to volunteer on Hollywood productions, where many newcomers work unpaid for years).

After a stint in corporate America, Koontz found herself longing for work that helped others more directly. “I wanted to do something that made a difference, and teaching was the answer,” she shares. Today, she’s passionate about mentoring new talent, especially those facing tough life circumstances or simply hungry for a fresh start.

For Koontz, faith is the core of her leadership. “God really brought this opportunity to me, and I trust that every challenge and success is part of His plan,” she says. A graduate of both Catholic and public schools, Koontz credits her upbringing and faith for her perseverance and positive outlook.

Celebrating 60 Years With Style - and Savings

This month will be one to remember at the Monarch Beauty Academy. Alongside its $1.95 haircut special, the Academy is hosting throwback celebrations and inviting former students, community members, and newcomers to join the festivities. Koontz hopes to showcase not just the school’s longevity, but its vibrant new chapter as a place where students, staff, and clients feel truly at home.

A Final Beauty Tip

When asked for her best beauty advice, Koontz channels her mother: “A little lipstick, blush, and mascara can go a long way. You don’t need a lot to put your best face forward.”

About Monarch Beauty Academy:

Monarch Beauty Academy in Santa Clarita, CA, provides comprehensive training in cosmetology, aesthetic, manicuring, and barbering. Founded in 1966 and newly reimagined under Mary Koontz’s leadership, the Academy blends tradition, affordability, and a nurturing environment to prepare tomorrow’s beauty professionals for successful careers.

Close Up Radio recently featured Mary Koontz, stylist and director of the Monarch Beauty Academy, in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday April 16th at 1pm Eastern / 10am Pacific

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-stylist-mary-koontz-of/id1785721253?i=1000762358730

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-stylist-mary-koontz-of-the-monarch-beauty-academy-330880488

https://open.spotify.com/episode/771N7nizT5oWcr2My4tqAN

For more information about Mary Koontz of the Monarch Beauty Academy, please visit https://www.monarchbeautyacademy.com/

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