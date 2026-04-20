HISTORICAL FICTION AUTHOR RELEASES A CAPTIVATING ROMANTIC NOVEL INVOLVING A FAMOUS ARTIST AND A POET

Some Starry Night Book Cover

ONEONTA, AL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Under the pale glow of a Parisian spring in 1886, two restless souls move toward the same horizon-unaware that their meeting will ignite a love as luminous and fleeting as the stars themselves.Vincent van Gogh arrives in Paris with little more than paint-stained hands and an aching determination to create something worthy of the world. Living in the cramped apartment of his brother Theo, he struggles against poverty, doubt, and the relentless pull of his own restless mind.Across the ocean in Amherst, Emily Dickinson receives news that changes everything. Faced with the nearness of death, the reclusive poet does the unthinkable: she leaves the quiet safety of the Homestead and sails for Paris, determined to taste life before it slips beyond her reach.When Emily agrees to sit for Vincent's portrait, their worlds collide in a blaze of color, poetry, and dangerous intimacy. Through letters, poems, and whispered confessions, the two artists discover in one another a fierce, unguarded understanding-one that will shape their art, their faith, and the fragile hours they have left.But love between stars is never simple. As time grows short and darkness gathers, Vincent and Emily must decide whether beauty is meant to last...or simply to burn bright enough to change the night forever.Some Starry Night is a sweeping, lyrical imagining of the hidden story behind Vincent van Gogh's most iconic painting-an unforgettable tale of love, creativity, and the courage to live fiercely, even in the shadow of the end.Available in Ebook, Hardcover, PaperbackPublisher: Historium Press Order through Ingram – 55% wholesale discount - returnableABOUT THE AUTHOR - Irene Latham lives on a lake in rural Alabama. Winner of the 2016 ILA Lee Bennett Hopkins Promising Poet Award, she is the author, co-author, or co-anthologist of nearly thirty current and forthcoming poetry, fiction, and nonfiction books from publishers including Penguin Random House, Macmillan, Lerner, Charlesbridge, Astra Publishing, Candlewick, Historium, and others. Her books have been recognized on numerous state lists and have been honored by NEA, ALA, NCTE, SIBA, Bank Street College, and other organizations.Visit his website to learn more. https://www.irenelatham.com Ms. Latham is available for interviews and/or book signings.CONTACT:Irene Latham irene@irenelatham.comDee Marley historiumpublisher@gmail.com

Some Starry Night Book Trailer

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