Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC Reports More Than $1 Billion Recovered for Kentucky Injury Clients

Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC

Since 1986, the Louisville-based firm has helped injured Kentuckians secure compensation for long-term care, lost income, and financial stability.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC has recovered more than $1 billion for injured clients and families across Kentucky, a milestone that underscores the firm’s long-standing role in complex personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.The total reflects jury verdicts and settlements secured over more than 30 years by Louisville personal injury attorneys handling catastrophic injury, wrongful death, trucking, product liability and hospital negligence cases. Many of those recoveries funded lifelong medical care, replaced lost income and held corporations, hospitals and insurers financially accountable for preventable harm.The Louisville personal injury law firm has recorded multiple eight-figure outcomes, including a $95 million product liability settlement, a $55 million hospital liability settlement and a $27.3 million truck accident jury verdict. Additional results include a $20.8 million medical negligence jury verdict tied to nursing failures and an $18.2 million verdict against a hospital involving fetal monitoring errors during labor.Founded in the mid-1980s, the firm has built a reputation for trial-focused litigation and for advancing the full cost of case preparation. Clients pay no attorney fees unless there is a recovery. According to the firm, a large share of its cases come from referrals by other attorneys seeking experienced trial counsel.Senior Partner Tyler S. Thompson is a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only organization limited to 100 plaintiff trial lawyers nationwide. Thompson has also been named among the Top Ten Attorneys in Kentucky by Super Lawyers multiple times.“When you look at a number like a billion dollars, it represents decades of work and thousands of individual lives,” said Tyler S. Thompson, senior partner and Louisville personal injury attorney. “Many of these cases involved permanent injuries or loss of life. The recoveries helped families afford future care and forced institutions to confront unsafe practices.”Several of the firm’s largest verdicts and settlements involve medical negligence, including Louisville birth injury cases such as hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy and cerebral palsy, delayed diagnoses, and surgical errors. Other major recoveries stem from commercial trucking crashes, defective consumer and industrial products, and unsafe premises.Legal analysts note that high-value personal injury cases often reflect the rising cost of long-term medical treatment and the economic impact of permanent disability. In Kentucky, serious injury litigation has increasingly centered on commercial transportation safety, hospital accountability and insurance coverage disputes.Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC maintains offices and serves clients throughout Kentucky, including Louisville, Lexington, Owensboro, Paducah, Bowling Green and Murray. Its roster of Louisville personal injury lawyers continues to focus on cases involving catastrophic harm, wrongful death and institutional negligence.About Dolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSCDolt, Thompson, Shepherd, Conway & Stanton, PSC is a Louisville-based personal injury law firm representing injured individuals and families across Kentucky in complex litigation, including truck accidents, product liability and medical malpractice cases.

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