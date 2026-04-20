New BetterScapes Website!

BetterScapes Unveils New Website, Making It Easier Than Ever for Lehigh Valley Residents to Access Professional Lawn, Shrub, and Tree Care Services

SAUCON VALLEY, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

BetterScapes Launches New Website to Better Serve Their Growing Customer Base Throughout The Lehigh Valley

BetterScapes Unveils New Website, Making It Easier Than Ever for Lehigh Valley Residents to Access Professional Lawn, Shrub, and Tree Care Services

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA — April 21, 2026 — BetterScapes, a family-owned, lawn, shrub, and tree care company serving the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania region, today announced the official launch of its new website at betterscapeslv.com. The new site gives local homeowners and property owners a straightforward, informative resource to explore BetterScapes' full range of outdoor services and connect with the company quickly and easily.

The launch marks a significant step forward in BetterScapes' commitment to serving the Lehigh Valley community. Designed with the customer experience in mind, the new website offers a clean, easy-to-navigate layout that clearly presents the company's three core service areas: lawn care, shrub care, and tree care. Whether a visitor is searching for routine lawn maintenance, professional shrub trimming, or expert tree care solutions, the site makes it simple to understand what BetterScapes offers and how to get started.

"We built this website for our neighbors here in the Lehigh Valley," said Patrick Mullins owner of BetterScapes. "We wanted people to be able to come to our site, quickly see what we do, and feel confident reaching out to us. Our goal has always been to take the stress out of outdoor property care, and the new website is an extension of that promise."

The site features detailed service descriptions for each of BetterScapes' core offerings, giving property owners the information they need to make confident decisions about their lawn, shrubs, and trees. The user-friendly design ensures visitors can find relevant service details and contact the BetterScapes team with minimal effort — whether they're on a desktop or mobile device.

BetterScapes has deep roots in the Lehigh Valley and takes pride in helping local homeowners maintain beautiful, healthy outdoor spaces throughout every season. The new website reinforces that community-first approach by putting clear, transparent information at residents' fingertips.

"We're excited for people across the Lehigh Valley to visit the site and see everything we have to offer," Patrick added. "If your lawn, shrubs, or trees need attention, we'd love to hear from you."

About BetterScapes

BetterScapes is a professional lawn, shrub, and tree care company proudly serving the Lehigh Valley, PA area. Committed to quality workmanship and outstanding customer service, BetterScapes helps homeowners and property owners maintain healthy, attractive outdoor spaces year-round. Learn more at betterscapeslv.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Mullins, Owner — BetterScapes

Phone: 484-224-1871

Email: service@betterscapeslv.com

betterscapeslv.com

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