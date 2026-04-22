ShadowDragon and District 4 Labs Announce Strategic Partnership to Transform OSINT and Digital Investigations

ShadowDragon and District 4 Labs unite DARKSIDE's billions of breached records with advanced analytics to deliver faster, deeper, more actionable intelligence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ShadowDragon , a leader in open-source intelligence (OSINT) solutions, and District 4 Labs , the builders of DARKSIDE , the industry's most comprehensive repository of breached data and compromised records, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an enhanced, unified intelligence ecosystem designed to empower investigative and security professionals worldwide.This partnership integrates ShadowDragon’s advanced investigative analytics platform with DARKSIDE’s unparalleled repository of actionable compromised data and breached records. The combined solution offers investigators, corporate threat analysts, cybersecurity teams, and law enforcement professionals unmatched speed, deeper context, and the definitive intelligence required to resolve the most complex investigations.“Today’s announcement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of OSINT technology,” said Jonathan Couch, CEO of ShadowDragon. “Together with District 4 Labs, we’re offering unmatched visibility into complex investigations helping analysts see deeper, act faster, and uncover insights that were formerly hidden or siloed.”Benefits of this partnership include, but are not limited to:● Streamlined cyber attribution and identity resolution capabilities● More comprehensive threat exposure and dark web intelligence coverage● Automated enrichment and cross-reference workflows● Direct integration into existing SOC, CTI, and investigation pipelinesDistrict 4 Labs’ flagship product, DARKSIDE, provides access to tens of billions of compromised records sourced from the deep and dark web. These records are rigorously collected, parsed, enriched, and indexed, ensuring that investigators can instantly extract actionable intelligence from even the most complex of datasets. When integrated directly into ShadowDragon, DARKSIDE gives teams the depth and connective power to uncover meaningful connections faster and with far greater confidence.“Effective OSINT isn’t just about having access to data; it’s about the quality and context of that data,” said Matteo Tomasini, Founder and CEO of District 4 Labs. “By joining forces with ShadowDragon, we are arming investigators with a unified capability where industry-leading breached data meets best-in-class analytics. This partnership doesn't just improve digital investigations — it redefines what's possible.”About ShadowDragonShadowDragon provides comprehensive, cyber investigative resources and training for use by private companies, intelligence gathering professionals, law enforcement, and government. The U.S.-based company delivers open-source intelligence (OSINT) from over 200 networks including social media platforms, chat rooms, forums, historical datasets, and the dark web. The company monitors malware history, data breach dumps, and other areas for active cyber threats. These data collection and analytic tools help defend against malicious acts in the digital and physical world. For more information, visit the ShadowDragon Trust Center for details about the company’s approach to “OSINT for good.”About District 4 LabsDistrict 4 Labs builds the OSINT tools and technologies that serious investigators rely on. Its flagship product, DARKSIDE, is the industry's most comprehensive repository of breached data, compromised records, and person-of-interest intelligence. Built by investigators, for investigators, DARKSIDE is essential for any investigation requiring attribution, identity resolution, or deep online account identification.Media Contact:

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