This Earth Day, What’s on Your Plate Matters: Study Shows Tofu Packs a Powerful Environmental Punch

Earth Day is a reminder that our everyday choices matter. Consumers want protein options that are not only good for their families, but good for the planet.” — Masaki Shinoda, House Foods USA general manager of business development

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES – This Earth Day , Americans looking to make a difference don’t need to look much farther than their dinner plates.A new independent environmental study confirms that tofu – one of the world’s oldest and most versatile plant-based proteins – can also be one of the most planet-friendly choices. And when it comes to sustainability , House Foods America tofu is leading the way.According to a comprehensive life cycle assessment conducted by Long Trail Sustainability, House Foods America’s Premium Firm Tofu has significantly lower environmental impacts than chicken and beef across every major category measured, including climate change, water use, ecosystems, natural resources, and even human health.“Earth Day is a reminder that our everyday choices matter,” said Masaki Shinoda, general manager of business development for House Foods Holding USA. “Consumers want protein options that are not only good for their families, but good for the planet. This study confirms that tofu delivers on both.”The findings highlight a powerful reality: not all proteins are created equal when it comes to environmental impact. For the same amount of protein, House Foods tofu demonstrates significantly lower environmental impacts than beef and generally lower impacts than chicken across major categories evaluated.. That means• :lower greenhouse gas emissions,• less strain on natural resources,• reduced impact on ecosystems,• a smaller water footprint.In fact, beef showed the highest environmental impact by a wide margin, reinforcing growing research that plant-based proteins can play a critical role in building a more sustainable food system.One of the key reasons behind tofu’s lower footprint starts at the source: the soybean. House Foods America uses 100% U.S.-grown soybeans, a decision that carries meaningful environmental benefits. Unlike some regions of the world where soybean production has been linked to deforestation, U.S. farmers are increasingly adopting sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact.In fact, a separate study commissioned by the United Soybean Board and National Oilseed Processors Association found that the carbon footprint of U.S. soybeans decreased by 19% between 2015 and 2021, thanks to innovations like no-till farming and improved efficiency. “It’s not just about what we make; it’s about how and where it’s made,” Shinoda said. “By sourcing soybeans domestically, we support American farmers while reducing environmental impact.”The study evaluated House Foods’ tofu production facilities in Los Angeles, New Jersey, and Kentucky, and found consistent environmental advantages across all locations.Beyond production, the company continues to explore ways to go even further, including:• improving efficiency in refrigerated distribution,• repurposing soybean byproducts into animal feed or fertilizer,These efforts reflect a broader commitment to continuous improvement by not just celebrating sustainability but advancing it. Importantly, the study was conducted under the rigorous standards of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), ensuring transparency, credibility, and independent validation.“This ISO-reviewed study represents the highest level of scientific rigor,” Mizuno said. “It allows us to confidently share that House Foods tofu is a more environmentally responsible choice and to do so with integrity.”While the science is compelling, the takeaway is refreshingly simple. Choosing tofu doesn’t require a lifestyle overhaul – it can be as easy as swapping in a plant-based protein for a meal or two each week. Whether grilled, baked, stir-fried, or blended into your favorite dishes, tofu offers a versatile, nutritious, and sustainable option for modern kitchens.This Earth Day, that simple choice can add up to something much bigger. Because sometimes, the most powerful way to care for the planet is right there on your plate.# # # #About House Foods Holding USA Inc.House Foods Holding USA is one of the largest producers of tofu in the United States and a leader in innovation, quality, and sustainable practices. The company is committed to offering nutritious, plant-based protein options that support both personal health and environmental stewardship.

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