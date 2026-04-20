Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute Expands Access to Specialized Brain Injury Care

Comprehensive, Patient-Centered Neurorehabilitation Programs Supporting Recovery and Independence Across Texas

“Our approach focuses on coordinated, patient-centered care that supports recovery, independence, and long-term outcomes,” said a Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute representative.” — Steve Conner

GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute, a leading provider of comprehensive neurorehabilitation services, today announced its continued commitment to delivering patient-centered brain injury rehabilitation across its Texas locations. Serving individuals recovering from traumatic brain injury, stroke, and other neurological conditions, the institute combines advanced clinical expertise with a warm, supportive environment designed to help patients rebuild independence and quality of life.Through interdisciplinary treatment plans, Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute offers a full continuum of care, including inpatient and outpatient neurorehabilitation , cognitive retraining, behavioral counseling , vocational support, and community reintegration programs. Each patient receives an individualized plan coordinated by a team of physicians, therapists, neuropsychologists, nurses, and case managers, ensuring that medical, functional, and emotional needs are addressed at every stage of recovery.The institute continues to invest in evidence-based therapies, assistive technologies, and ongoing staff education to maintain its high standards of clinical excellence. By partnering closely with families and caregivers, Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute helps create a supportive network around each patient, facilitating smoother transitions from hospital to home and promoting long-term progress in everyday living.To learn more about neurorehabilitation services, visit https://www.moodyneuro.org/ to explore program details, referral information, and appointment options.About Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute: Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute is a specialized neurorehabilitation provider dedicated to serving individuals with acquired brain injuries and complex neurological conditions. With experienced clinical teams, structured therapeutic programs, and a focus on community reintegration, the institute delivers personalized, outcomes-driven care that supports patients and their families through every step of the rehabilitation journey.Company name: Moody Neurorehabilitation InstituteAddress: 6444 Central City, Galveston, TX 77551City: GalvestonState: TexasZip code: 77551Phone: (409) 741-3266

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