The New England Center for Children Celebrates Susan Langer as Boston Red Sox ‘Most Valuable Educator’ Honoree

Recognizing a 50-year legacy shaping students, educators, and the future of special education

Her impact is seen not only in the programs she helped build, but in the generations of teachers she has mentored and inspired.” — Dr. Jessica Sassi, President and CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New England Center for Children(NECC) is proud to announce that longtime educator and pioneer in autism education, Susan Langer, has been named a “Most Valuable Educator” by the Boston Red Sox . Langer was honored on the field at Fenway Park prior to the Red Sox game on Saturday, April 18.Every Saturday home game, the Red Sox honor local educators who go above and beyond in their field with a pre-game ceremony. Langer’s recognition reflects nearly five decades of transformative contributions to the field of special education and to NECC, where she began her career in 1976—just one year after the organization was founded.“What defines Sue’s career is her unwavering commitment to students and educators alike,” said Dr. Jessica Sassi, President and CEO. “Her impact is seen not only in the programs she helped build, but in the generations of teachers she has mentored and inspired.”Starting as a classroom teacher working directly with children with autism at a time when effective educational models were still emerging, Langer played a foundational role in shaping what high-quality autism education looks like today. Working hands-on with students, she helped build instructional practices rooted in data, collaboration, and continuous learning—principles that remain central to NECC’s approach.With a bachelor’s degree from Hamilton College and a master’s degree in special education from New York University, Langer settled in at NECC teaching, mentoring staff, and expanding programming. She became one of the organization’s first Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs) and co-authored NECC’s first research publication in the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis in 1985, helping establish the organization’s strong research foundation.Throughout her career, Langer has been instrumental in NECC’s growth from serving six students to supporting thousands across a wide range of ages and abilities. She helped design parent training programs that strengthened partnerships between families and educators, ensuring that progress extended beyond the classroom.Langer also played a key role in developing NECC’s patented Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia (ACE) , a comprehensive software system that provides curriculum, lesson plans, and data collection tools to educators. Her emphasis on measuring student progress through direct, observable assessment has influenced educational practices far beyond NECC.In addition to her work within the organization, Langer is the author of Teaching Essential Discrimination Skills to Children with Autism: A Practical Guide for Parents and Educators, a widely respected resource in the field. She has taught in graduate programs, led workshops for public schools, and consulted internationally, always focused on translating research into practical strategies for educators and families.Langer’s legacy lives on in the countless students she has supported and the educators she has trained, who continue to carry forward the high standards, evidence-based practices, and deep compassion she instilled.Her recognition as a Boston Red Sox “Most Valuable Educator” is a fitting tribute to a career dedicated to improving the lives of individuals with autism and advancing the field of special education.About The New England Center for ChildrenNECC is one powerful place where compassion meets curriculum, and science drives innovation. An award-winning autism education center and research institute, NECC offers a comprehensive continuum of services, including day and residential programs, partner classrooms in public schools, global consulting, and the ACEABA Software System ( www.acenecc.org ), supporting educators and learners worldwide.NECC is based in Southborough, Massachusetts USA and operates the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Special Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, as well as Clinics in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Learn more at www.necc.org , or watch a short video about the Center, narrated by Jon Stewart, at www.onepowerfulplace.com

One Powerful Place

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