Moody Neuro Establishes Structured Neurorehabilitation Model Across Texas

Structured Neurorehabilitation Programs Supporting Recovery and Continuity of Care in Houston, TX

“Structured neurorehabilitation requires coordinated care and individualized planning to support measurable recovery outcomes,” said a Moody Neuro representative.” — Steve Conner

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moody Neuro operates a structured neurorehabilitation model across its Texas locations, including its Houston facility, providing care for individuals with acquired brain injuries and other neurological conditions. The organization delivers both residential and outpatient services supported by coordinated clinical programming, defined treatment protocols, and scheduled therapeutic interventions designed to address complex rehabilitation needs.Moody Neuro’s care model incorporates multiple clinical disciplines, including physical therapy , occupational therapy, speech-language pathology , and neuropsychology counseling . Treatment plans are developed based on individual patient evaluations and may include the use of rehabilitation technologies such as robotic-assisted and device-supported therapy systems. Programs are delivered within structured daily schedules, with an emphasis on measurable progress, functional skill development, and patient engagement across different stages of recovery and supervised care environments.Moody Neuro maintains admissions coordination, referral processes, and patient support resources across its facilities to facilitate access to post-acute rehabilitation services. The organization also provides care partner accommodations, education resources, and transition planning as part of its operational framework. Its Texas-based programs continue to address clinical rehabilitation needs while supporting long-term adjustment, continuity of care, and structured reintegration into community-based settings where appropriate.For more information, please contact their Houston facility at (409) 762-6661.About the Company: Moody Neuro is a Texas-based neurorehabilitation provider offering residential and outpatient services for individuals with brain injuries and neurological conditions. The organization provides therapy programs, patient support resources, and coordinated care across multiple locations, including its Houston facility.Business name: Moody NeuroAddress: 1275 Space Park Drive, Houston, TX 77058.City: HoustonState: TXZip code: 77058Phone number: (409) 762-6661.

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