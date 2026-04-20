Moody Neuro Establishes Structured Neurorehabilitation Model Across Texas
Structured Neurorehabilitation Programs Supporting Recovery and Continuity of Care in Houston, TX
Moody Neuro’s care model incorporates multiple clinical disciplines, including physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, and neuropsychology counseling. Treatment plans are developed based on individual patient evaluations and may include the use of rehabilitation technologies such as robotic-assisted and device-supported therapy systems. Programs are delivered within structured daily schedules, with an emphasis on measurable progress, functional skill development, and patient engagement across different stages of recovery and supervised care environments.
Moody Neuro maintains admissions coordination, referral processes, and patient support resources across its facilities to facilitate access to post-acute rehabilitation services. The organization also provides care partner accommodations, education resources, and transition planning as part of its operational framework. Its Texas-based programs continue to address clinical rehabilitation needs while supporting long-term adjustment, continuity of care, and structured reintegration into community-based settings where appropriate.
For more information, please contact their Houston facility at (409) 762-6661.
About the Company: Moody Neuro is a Texas-based neurorehabilitation provider offering residential and outpatient services for individuals with brain injuries and neurological conditions. The organization provides therapy programs, patient support resources, and coordinated care across multiple locations, including its Houston facility.
Business name: Moody Neuro
Address: 1275 Space Park Drive, Houston, TX 77058.
City: Houston
State: TX
Zip code: 77058
Phone number: (409) 762-6661.
Steve Conner
Moody Neurorehabilitation Institute
+1 409-797-1477
contactadmissions@moodyneuro.org
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