HISTORICAL FICTION AUTHOR RELEASES A COMPELLING NOVEL SET IN POST-WWII SEATTLE

"Unbelonging" Cover Image

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seattle, 1945. The war is ending-but for many, the hardest battles are just beginning.In a city transformed by global conflict, four families struggle to find their place amid rising tensions, buried prejudice, and shifting identities. Victory overseas has brought hope, but at home, fear, suspicion, and inequality continue to shape everyday life.A female defense worker, newly awakened to injustice, risks everything as she steps into the dangerous world of labor activism-threatening not only her future, but the safety of those she loves. A decorated Black war hero returns home expecting honor and opportunity, only to face a different kind of battlefield, where racism and exclusion deny him the freedoms he fought to defend. A Japanese American, released from internment, discovers that the end of war does not mean the end of hatred, and that rebuilding a life in a community that no longer trusts him may be the greatest challenge of all. A hopeful British war bride arrives chasing the promise of a new beginning, only to learn that the American dream is complicated, fragile, and not equally shared.As labor strikes ripple through the city, racial tensions simmer, and the first shadows of Cold War hysteria begin to take hold, Seattle reveals itself as a place both beautiful and deeply divided. Old prejudices harden even as new voices rise, demanding change.This powerful, emotionally charged novel strips away the myth of an open and enlightened city, exposing the human cost of exclusion and the quiet courage of those who refuse to accept it.A sweeping story of resilience, identity, and the search for belonging-welcome to the City on the Sound, where no one is quite sure where they belong.Available in Ebook, Hardcover, Paperback & Deluxe EditionPublisher: Historium Press Order through Ingram – 55% wholesale discount - returnableABOUT THE AUTHOR - Never one to ignore the pull of a dream, David J. Jepsen left a successful thirty-year career in journalism and corporate communications to pursue his lifelong passion for history. In 2003, he enrolled in the graduate program at University of Washington, determined to build a new path as both writer and teacher.Today, he teaches Pacific Northwest and U.S. history at Tacoma Community College, where he brings the past vividly to life for his students. He holds a master’s degree in history and a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Washington and lives in Gig Harbor, continuing to write, teach, and follow the work that first called him.Visit his website to learn more. https://www.davidjjepsen.com Mr. Jepsen is available for interviews and/or book signings.

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