Social Media Marketing in India Is Broken: Why Likes Don’t Translate to Revenue

Grandë Digital logo Enakshi Pasricha, Founder, Grandë Digital, A Digital Marketing Agency in Pune

As India’s digital ad spend crosses ₹50,000 crore, brands are questioning why high engagement on social media isn’t leading to conversions, revenue, or ROI.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- India is now home to over 500 million social media users, one of the largest digital audiences anywhere in the world. Platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have become central to how brands communicate, advertise, and grow. The numbers are staggering, and the opportunity seems obvious. But underneath all of that scale, a serious problem has quietly taken root.Most brands are still measuring success using likes, followers, shares, and reach. These metrics look impressive on a dashboard. They rarely translate into actual business outcomes. India's digital advertising market is projected to cross Rs. 50,000 crore. Yet a significant portion of social media campaigns continue to struggle with delivering measurable ROI. Performance marketing research has consistently shown that high engagement rates do not necessarily lead to higher conversion rates. The gap between visibility and revenue is growing wider, not narrower. This disconnect shows up more often than brands want to admit.Businesses are pouring money into content creation, paid advertising, and social media marketing. Many of them cannot clearly attribute a single sale, lead, or customer acquisition to those efforts. Campaigns go viral. Follower counts climb. Revenue impact stays unpredictable.Enakshi Pasricha, Founder of Grandë Digital (a digital marketing agency in Pune ), has seen this pattern play out across industries. "We have worked with brands that had strong engagement metrics, but when we mapped their customer journey, there was no clear bridge between content and conversion," she says. "The issue is not visibility. It is intent. Most social media strategies are simply not built to drive action."That realization is pushing a genuine shift in how growth-focused brands approach digital marketing in India."Rather than optimizing for surface-level engagement, businesses are moving toward conversion-focused marketing, performance marketing strategies, and ROI-driven digital campaigns. The question is no longer how many people saw a post. It is how many people took a meaningful action after seeing it.This shift is quietly redefining the industry.", she noted.Content is no longer just about aesthetics or chasing trends. High-performing brands are building structured marketing funnels where every piece of content serves a specific purpose, moving the customer from awareness to consideration to conversion. Performance marketing is becoming tightly integrated with storytelling, so that visibility actually leads somewhere tangible.Getting noticed has never been easier. Getting people to act is a different challenge entirely.Grandë Digital works at the center of this shift, helping brands close the gap between visibility and revenue. By combining data-driven marketing, audience insights, and performance-led execution, the agency builds marketing systems designed not just to attract attention but to convert it into measurable growth. A like is passive. A conversion is intentional.As India's digital ecosystem grows more competitive, the brands that win will not be the ones with the highest engagement rates. They will be the ones that have learned to translate attention into outcomes, specifically revenue, retention, and real business impact.The future of social media marketing in India is not about being seen.It is about driving results.About Grandë DigitalGrandë Digital is a new-age digital marketing agency specializing in performance marketing, social media strategy, and ROI-driven campaigns. The agency partners with brands to build scalable marketing systems that connect content, paid media, and customer journeys, turning visibility into measurable revenue. For more information, visit www.grandedigital.in

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