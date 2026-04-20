20th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium Returns to Oshkosh in July

Battery-electric United Therapeutics / Tier 1 Engineering Robinson e-R44 on record-setting cross-country flight from Thermal to Palm Springs, CA, on Oct. 29, 2022. Photo by Dan Megna. magniX-powered Harbour Air DHC-2 Beaver eSeaplane during high speed water taxi on Lake Winnebago during EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, July 26, 2024. Photo by Kenneth I. Swartz.. The Vertical Flight Society (VFS) Federal City Chapter is the organizer for EAS 2026.

World’s Longest-Running AAM Event Welcomes AERO Friedrichshafen as Corporate Partner

We’re delighted that AERO has signed on as a supporting partner of the Electric Aircraft Symposium.” — Mike Hirschberg, Principal of H2 Advisors, LLC, and co-producer of EAS 2026

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 20th Annual Electric Aircraft Symposium (EAS) returns to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, on July 18–19, 2026, the weekend before the world’s largest aviation event, the Experimental Aircraft Association’s AirVenture Oshkosh EAS 2026 is organized by the Federal City Chapter of the Vertical Flight Society (VFS), which today announces AERO Friedrichshafen in Germany as a new supporting partner. VFS headquarters is the foundational supporting partner.EAS, first held in 2007, is the world’s longest running conference on electric aviation. Since 2017, the symposium has been held in conjunction with AirVenture Oshkosh, which attracted more than 700,000 attendees and 10,000 aircraft last year. EAS is an annual showcase for new electric aviation technology and progress.Ticket prices for EAS 2026 have been reduced to stimulate attendance, with the early bird price of $200 less than half the price of similar electric aviation or advanced air mobility (AAM) conference. To help inspire the next generation of aviation and aerospace innovators, full-time students can attend for only $50.This year, EAS 2026 will feature more than three dozen experts participating in 12 moderated in-depth discussions covering the full spectrum of topics spanning the entire electric aviation and AAM segment with insights on industry and government developments. Details on the agenda, registration and sponsorships are posted at www.eas2026.org AERO Becomes Supporting Partner“We’re delighted that AERO has signed on as a supporting partner of the Electric Aircraft Symposium,” said Mike Hirschberg, Principal of H2 Advisors, LLC, and co-producer of EAS 2026. “AERO Friedrichshafen is Europe`s leading General Aviation and Business Aviation trade show and this year’s edition, being held April 22-25 in Germany, is also a major platform for innovation in electric and sustainable aviation.”“The teams organizing the Electric Aircraft Symposium at Oshkosh and the e-flight-expo at AERO have collaborated for years, so it was time to strengthen our trans-Atlantic partnership for the benefit of attendees, sponsors and exhibitors,” said Tobias Bretzel, Show Director, AERO Friedrichshafen. Hirschberg, Ken Swartz of Aeromedia Consultants, and Willi Tacke of Flying Pages GmbH and e-flight-expo have worked together on EAS programming since 2019.EAS Speakers & SponsorsSpeakers at EAS 2026 will highlight the numerous conventional and vertical takeoff and landing (eCTOL and eVTOL) aircraft in development today powered by battery-, hybrid- and hydrogen-electric propulsion systems aimed at the recreation, flight training, general aviation, air taxi, regional air mobility, cargo, aeromedical and special mission markets. Other speakers will discuss propulsion systems, infrastructure, regulations and market trends.EAS 2026 sponsors to date include Bloomy, GoEngineer, magniX, NEXA Capital Partners, Pivotal, Toray, Robinson Helicopter Company and Wisk (additional sponsorships are still available). AERO is sponsoring an evening reception for all attendees on Saturday, July 18.In addition to representatives from these companies, confirmed speakers include top executives from leading AAM-related companies, Ampaire, AURA Aero, Bye Aerospace, Chicago Vertiport, Electra Aero, Electro Aero, H55, Horizon Aircraft, Hydroplane, Joby Aviation, Jump Aero, Skyfly and Whisper Aero.This year’s Symposium will also highlight several recent industry developments.Energy IndependenceThe recent increase in global fuel prices has stimulated aviation industry interest in the lower direct operating costs of battery-electric and hybrid-electric aircraft for a variety of roles, including pilot flight training.MOSAIC RuleLast year at AirVenture, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) published its final Modernization of Special Airworthiness Certification (MOSAIC) regulations for Light Sport Aircraft (LSA). The new rules will now permit electric powered aircraft — including helicopters, gyroplanes and eVTOL aircraft — to be certified as LSA aircraft in the US for the first time. A growing number of companies have announced electric aircraft designs they plan to certify under MOSAIC rules.FAA’s eIPPThe FAA’s AAM and eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP) — directed by the Trump Administration’s Drone Dominance Executive Order — will see electric, hybrid-electric and autonomous aircraft start flying this year with eight demonstration projects spanning 26 states, allowing more operational testing before the aircraft are certified.World’s Longest-Running AAM EventThe first Electric Aircraft Symposium was organized by the CAFE Foundation in Santa Rosa, California, in 2007. Since then, more than 500 industry visionaries have spoken over the past two decades, including the founders of many of the leading AAM companies today. The event moved to Oshkosh in 2017 to reach a wider aviation audience from industry, academia and government.EAS will be held at the University of Wisconsin–Oshkosh campus at Reeve Memorial Union. Each moderated panel session will include a Q&A discussion with presenters and attendees — a hallmark of the annual Electric Aircraft Symposium. The focus of EAS is on technological advancements and addressing major challenges like certification and infrastructure for the industry as a whole.For more information visit www.eas2026.org

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