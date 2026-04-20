Steve’s Carpet Care & Restoration

Steve’s Carpet Care & Restoration Expands Focus on Carpet Cleaning Services in the Denver Metro Area

WESTMINSTER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steve's Carpet Care & Restoration has declared that it will continue to provide carpet cleaning services to both residential and business clients in Boulder, Westminster, and the surrounding cities of Denver. The Colorado-based business boasts that it operates from offices in Westminster and Boulder and serves numerous locations throughout the metro area, with carpet cleaning listed as one of its primary services.Steve's offers cleaning and restoration services for homes and businesses across the Front Range, according to the company's website. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Commerce City, Denver, Erie, Golden, Lafayette, Longmont, Louisville, Northglenn, Superior, Table Mesa, Thornton, Westminster, and Wheat Ridge are among its designated service areas.Carpet repair, rug cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, upholstery cleaning, hard surface cleaning, water damage services, air duct cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning are all included in the company's larger service offering. Steve's uses truck-mounted steam cleaning equipment for a number of its cleaning services, according to the company's website.According to their website, Steve's Carpet Care & Restoration has been offering cleaning services in Boulder, Westminster, and the surrounding Denver area for over 49 years. Based on that timeframe, the company’s operating history dates back to approximately 1976. The business advertises that both residential and commercial clients in the metro area can use its services.Steve’s Carpet Care & Restoration also publishes maintenance and cleaning-related informational content through its website. Recent article listings on the company’s site include “What Your Carpet Is Hiding (And Why It Matters),” dated March 20, 2026, and “The #1 Most Forgotten Spot in Your Home That Needs Carpet Cleaning,” dated February 27, 2026. These postings indicate the company’s ongoing publication of carpet care information alongside its service offerings.The company lists two Colorado office addresses on its website. It also provides separate local phone numbers for the two locations and a central contact email for customer inquiries.The announcement is indicative of the company's ongoing focus on carpet cleaning as a component of its Colorado cleaning and restoration business. Carpet cleaning is arranged as a key service category on the company's website, where it is positioned among other property care and restoration services that are offered in the same local market.About Steve’s Carpet Care & RestorationSteve’s Carpet Care & Restoration is a Colorado-based cleaning and restoration company founded in approximately 1976, based on the company’s statement that it has served the Boulder, Westminster, and Denver-area market for more than 49 years. The company operates from Westminster and Boulder, Colorado, and offers carpet cleaning, carpet repair, rug cleaning, upholstery cleaning, tile and grout cleaning, hard surface cleaning, water damage services, air duct cleaning, and dryer vent cleaning for residential and commercial customers.Media Contact:Company Name: Steve’s Carpet Care & RestorationAddress: 7657 W 111th Ave, Westminster, CO 80021Website: https://www.stevescarpetcare.net/

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