Influential Women Profiles: Mia Chirpas, Ohio University Student Pursuing Sport Management and Business Analytics

LEWIS CENTER, OH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Combining Data-Driven Strategy, Leadership Development, and Hands-On Experience to Prepare for a Career in SportsMia Chirpas is a Sport Management and Business Analytics major at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, where she is pursuing a dual academic pathway through a Bachelor of Science in Sport and Fitness Administration/Management and a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Analytics. By combining her passion for sports with a strong foundation in data-driven decision-making, Mia is developing the analytical, strategic, and leadership skills needed for a future career in the sports industry.Throughout her academic journey, Mia has focused on building a well-rounded skill set that blends classroom learning with real-world application. Her studies emphasize critical thinking, performance analysis, and organizational strategy, all of which are essential components in today’s evolving sports landscape. She continues to strengthen her ability to interpret data and apply insights in ways that support team performance and operational success.Outside the classroom, Mia is actively engaged in campus organizations that promote teamwork, communication, and inclusion. She is a member of the Association of Multicultural Sport Professionals, where she connects with peers and professionals to support diversity and representation within the sport industry. In addition, she participates in the Ohio University Spike Ball Club, where she collaborates with teammates multiple times a week. Through this involvement, she develops competitive strategies, strengthens communication skills, and contributes to a strong team dynamic in an active and engaging environment.Mia also brings meaningful professional experience through her part-time roles in customer service and youth instruction. As a hostess at Texas Roadhouse, she manages high-volume waitlists, coordinates seating arrangements, and ensures a positive guest experience through organization and effective communication. In her previous role as a swim instructor and lifeguard at Goldfish Swim School, she taught water safety skills to children while helping them build confidence in the water. These experiences have strengthened her leadership abilities, patience, and interpersonal communication skills, while reinforcing her commitment to excellence in all settings.Mia attributes her success to the unwavering support of her family, who have consistently encouraged her to pursue her goals and remain dedicated to both academic and personal growth. Their belief in her abilities has provided a strong foundation that allows her to approach challenges with confidence, determination, and resilience.The best career advice Mia has received comes from her mother, who encouraged her to trust herself, recognize that she knows what is best for her, and always follow what feels right. This guidance has played a central role in helping Mia stay grounded and confident in her decision-making, both in her studies and in life.To young women entering her field, Mia emphasizes persistence, confidence, and connection-building. She acknowledges that the journey can be challenging and at times isolating, but encourages staying focused, continuing to move forward, and consistently giving full effort. She also highlights the importance of forming meaningful professional relationships, noting that strong connections can significantly influence long-term success.One of the biggest challenges Mia identifies in her field is balancing academic responsibilities, work commitments, family life, and friendships. While managing time effectively can be demanding, she also views it as an opportunity to develop discipline, organizational skills, and resilience—qualities that will serve her throughout her career.In both her professional and personal life, Mia values honesty, truthfulness, authenticity, and a strong work ethic. She believes that building genuine relationships, showing sincere interest in others, and remaining respectful and hardworking are key to creating meaningful connections and achieving long-term success.Learn More about Mia Chirpas:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/mia-chirpas Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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