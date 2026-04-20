Participants gather inside the historic Abbazia di Santa Giustina (Villa Badia) in Sezzadio, Italy, for a commemorative Mass honouring Saint George Members of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George and local representatives attend a commemorative Mass at the Abbazia di Santa Giustina (Villa Badia) The altar of the Abbazia di Santa Giustina (Villa Badia) in Sezzadio, Italy, during a commemorative Mass honouring Saint George

Historic abbey gathering brings together religious, civic and cultural voices in northern Italy

Within these walls, memory and presence are not separate; they form a shared space where tradition remains open to reflection, and where dialogue can emerge across time and belief.” — Abbazia di Santa Giustina (Villa Badia)

SEZZADIO, ALESSANDRIA, ITALY, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A commemorative Mass held at the historic Abbazia di Santa Giustina (Villa Badia) brought together religious leaders, civic representatives and international organisations, marking a moment of reflection on the enduring relevance of religious freedom and cultural continuity in contemporary society.The ceremony, which began at 18:00, was officiated by the parish priest of Sezzadio and attended by members of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George, including Don Eugenio. Representatives of the Sezzadio municipal government, the Italian Red Cross, and the Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance were also present.A Living Historical SpaceHeld within one of the region’s most historically significant religious sites, the Abbazia di Santa Giustina provided more than a ceremonial setting. Supported by the Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, the abbey continues to function as a living cultural space where faith, history and contemporary dialogue intersect.A statement associated with the abbey emphasised this continuity: “Within these walls, memory and presence are not separate; they form a shared space where tradition remains open to reflection, and where dialogue can emerge across time and belief.”The presence of municipal representatives further underlined the civic dimension of the event. Sezzadio’s emblem, bearing the figure of Saint George, reflects a longstanding connection between local identity and the values traditionally associated with the saint, including courage, protection and spiritual commitment.Tradition and CommemorationThe Mass was held in honour of Saint George, the patron saint of the Sacred Military Constantinian Order of Saint George. As part of this tradition, members of the Order, including Don Eugenio, took part in the ceremony.The timing of the event coincided with a traditional observance dedicated to Saint George, reinforcing the connection between religious heritage and contemporary expressions of faith. The symbol of Saint George, also present on the municipal emblem of Sezzadio, further highlighted the link between spiritual tradition and local cultural identity.By bringing together religious, civic and humanitarian participants, the gathering demonstrated how historical traditions continue to hold meaning within modern pluralistic societies.Cultural Patronage and Intellectual PerspectiveThe event also acknowledged the cultural patronage of Dr. Dazhun Zhang , author of Sagesse & Abondance. First published in 2023, the work has gained recognition across disciplines for its reflections on consciousness, human development and the meaning of abundance beyond material terms.As she writes in Sagesse & Abondance, “abundance begins where awareness awakens,” describing it as a state of attention that connects human creativity with the harmony of existence. Drawing on both Eastern philosophy and modern psychological thought, her work contributes to an ongoing cultural dialogue centred on presence, clarity and responsibility in contemporary life, a perspective that is also reflected in the work of the Fondation pour la Liberté de Religion et de Croyance, which promotes freedom of thought, intercultural understanding and human dignity through educational and cultural initiatives.Meaning and Contemporary RelevanceThe gathering reflected Italy’s continued commitment to the respect and protection of religious freedom, while also highlighting the cultural and social value of religious traditions in contemporary life. Through the participation of religious institutions, local authorities and civil organisations, the event illustrated a model of coexistence grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility.In a global context marked by cultural diversity, such initiatives offer not only a moment of commemoration, but also a meaningful platform for dialogue. They contribute to fostering understanding across different beliefs and to strengthening the relationship between cultural heritage and contemporary society.Sintesi in italianoLa messa commemorativa tenutasi il 19 aprile 2026 presso Abbazia di Santa Giustina (Villa Badia), a Sezzadio, ha riunito rappresentanti religiosi, istituzionali e culturali per riflettere sul valore contemporaneo della libertà religiosa e della continuità del patrimonio storico.Celebrata in onore di San Giorgio, patrono del Sacro Militare Ordine Costantiniano, la cerimonia ha evidenziato il legame tra tradizione spirituale e identità locale, sottolineando il ruolo degli spazi storici come luoghi di dialogo, comprensione e convivenza tra diverse convinzioni.

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