Revol One Financial® Accelerates Momentum with AccumRev™ Fixed Index Annuity, Unleashing Control and Flexibility

Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman and CEO of Revol One Financial

Revol One Financial continues to REVOLutionize the norm with the launch of AccumRev™ Fixed Index Annuity

Our ability to move with purpose and speed, and to deliver innovative product features with purpose is how we continue to REVOLutionize how people experience retirement solutions.” — Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman & CEO of Revol One Financial

URBANDALE, IA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revol One Financial continues to REVOLutionize the norm with the launch of AccumRev™ Fixed Index Annuity —proving once again that this is a company built to move fast, stay nimble, and deliver on timely solutions for our distribution relationships.On the heels of BonusRev™ , the company didn’t slow down—it Revved It Up!" AccumRev™ is the latest expression of Revol One Financial’s agile product engine, designed to rapidly bring innovative, relevant solutions to market.Built for accumulation with control at its core, AccumRev™ delivers flexibility when it matters most. The available Index Lock Rider empowers clients to capture gains when conditions are favorable and lock in growth before potential downturns, bringing a new level of responsiveness to index performance. A broader suite of Index Strategy Options, including Guaranteed Cap Rate Index Strategy Options, provides even more ways to align strategy with evolving goals.“AccumRev™ is what happens when speed meets intention,” said Patrick Cahill, Chief Distribution Officer at Revol One Financial. “We’re giving financial professionals and their clients more control, more flexibility, and more ways to respond as markets evolve. That’s the kind of agility today’s environment demands, and exactly what our partners expect from us.”The rapid launch of AccumRev™ underscores the power of Revol One Financial’s modern product engine—purpose-built to innovate quickly, adapt continuously, and deliver with precision.“We’re not just launching products—we’re building momentum,” said Mark Zesbaugh, Chairman & CEO of Revol One Financial. “Our ability to move with purpose and speed, and to deliver innovative product features with purpose is how we continue to REVOLutionize how people experience retirement solutions. AccumRev™ is another step forward in expanding what’s possible.”With speed, flexibility, and control at the forefront, AccumRev™ reflects the cheetah spirit in motion—fast, focused, and always forward.About Revol One FinancialOne Financial is a Michigan-domiciled insurance company licensed in 49 states. With its innovative approach, Revol One Financial is well-positioned to become a driving force in the insurance industry. Revol One Financial administrative offices are in Urbandale, Iowa. For more information, please visit RevolOneFinancial.com.AM Best has assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) to Revol One Insurance Company (Revol One Financial) (Spring Lake, MI, with administrative offices in Urbandale, IA.). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is “Positive.” The ratings reflect Revol One Financial’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management. Visit www.ambest.com for the latest ratings.Guarantees are subject to the financial strength and claims-paying ability of Revol One Insurance Company and subject to the terms and conditions of the product. Surrender charges may apply.Revol One Financialis the marketing name for Revol One Insurance Company. Revol One Insurance Company is responsible for its own financial and contractual obligations. Revol One Insurance Company is not authorized to conduct business in the state of New York.

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