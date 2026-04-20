High Times and Last Prisoner Project Announce Ongoing Partnership to Fight for Cannabis Prisoners

Iconic Cannabis Media Brand Joins Forces with Leading Advocacy Nonprofit to Amplify Justice Efforts this 4/20 and Beyond

On 4/20, while we celebrate cannabis culture, we should also remember the people who paid the price for the freedoms others now enjoy and support the work needed to bring them home.” — Javier Hasse, Editor-in-Chief of High Times

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Times, the iconic voice of cannabis culture, and Last Prisoner Project (LPP), the national nonprofit dedicated to freeing people still incarcerated for cannabis offenses, today announced a new, ongoing partnership aimed at turning the cannabis movement's celebration into action for those left behind by legalization.

Through this partnership, High Times will feature the stories of cannabis prisoners across its platforms, amplifying their voices and building the public awareness needed to accelerate clemency campaigns, resentencing efforts, and reentry support. High Times has also designated Last Prisoner Project as an official nonprofit partner.

The partnership launches on 4/20, the most widely recognized date in cannabis culture, and is designed to raise awareness and build sustained public pressure on behalf of individuals still serving decades-long and life sentences for cannabis offenses that are now legal across much of the country.

“Legalization brought freedom and opportunity to many, but not to everyone,” said Javier Hasse, Editor-in-Chief of High Times. “There are still tens of thousands of people in prison for nonviolent cannabis offenses, and the burden of that injustice fell disproportionately on African American and Latino communities. On 4/20, while we celebrate cannabis culture, we should also remember the people who paid the price for the freedoms others now enjoy and support the work needed to bring them home.”

"The cannabis industry is thriving, and the people who sacrificed the most to make that possible are still sitting in prison cells. That is an injustice we cannot celebrate our way past,” said Stephanie Shepard, Executive Director, Last Prisoner Project. "This 4/20, we're asking everyone who has benefited from legalization to put something back, donate, take action, and help us bring these people home."

"I've spent over twenty years in this industry, and I believe with everything I have that everyone who benefits from legal cannabis has a moral obligation to the people still suffering under prohibition,” said Mary Bailey, Managing Director & Co-Founder, Last Prisoner Project. “These are real people: parents, grandparents, sons, and daughters who have lost decades of their lives. Your donations fund the legal work, the clemency campaigns, the policy work and the reentry support that give them a real shot at coming home and rebuilding their lives. We built this industry together. This 4/20, let's commit to bringing every cannabis prisoner home.”

To date, Last Prisoner Project has:

- Secured freedom equivalent to more than 360 years of prison time

- Delivered $11 million in legal services

- Helped pass 10 record-clearance laws

- Distributed $3.8 million in direct financial support to individuals and families impacted by cannabis prohibition

Supporters can donate directly to Last Prisoner Project or through High Times' platforms. Every contribution helps fund the legal work and advocacy required to bring cannabis prisoners home.

"There is no more fitting partner for this fight than High Times," continued Stepanie Shepard. "For more than fifty years, High Times has been the cultural backbone of the cannabis movement — a platform that has always stood for something bigger than business. Their willingness to use that platform to shine a light on the people still behind bars is exactly the kind of leadership this moment calls for, and we are proud to stand alongside them."

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