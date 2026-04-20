SIIDCUL , Strategic PR Drives Industrial Reputation and Investment Confidence at National PR Day Conclave 2026 Dehradun

Keynote Speaker Mrs. Shivangi Singh, PRO, SIIDCUL Mrs. Shivangi Singh with AXOLOTL Emprise Partners Riya tomar and Pooja Rupain Chief Guest Mrs. Shivangi Singh with GRD Academy Faculty Axolotl Emprise , Principal Partner Prateek Thapliyal felicitated chief guest Mrs Shivangi Singh , PRO , SIIDCUL on National PR Day Conclave 2026 , Dehradun National PR Day Conclave 2026 delegates attending Session on Industrial communication

Industrial reputation is not built overnight—it is a direct outcome of consistent governance, transparent communication, and reliable service delivery

Public relations must move beyond event-based promotion to continuous, structured engagement with stakeholders” — Mrs. Shivangi Singh , PRO , SIIDCUL

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National PR Day Conclave 2026 continued its series of impactful sessions with a highly insightful discussion on the role of strategic public relations in shaping industrial reputation and attracting investment. The session, held at Saffron Hills Studios , Sahastradhara Road, was organized by Prime Circle Events in collaboration with Axolotl Emprise The keynote session titled “Building Industrial Reputation: Strategic Public Relations in Attracting Investment & Managing Stakeholder Perception” was delivered by Mrs. Shivangi Singh, Public Relations Officer at the State Infrastructure and Industrial Development Corporation of Uttarakhand Ltd. (SIIDCUL).In her address, Mrs. Shivangi Singh emphasized that in today’s competitive economic landscape, industrial reputation has emerged as a critical determinant of investment flows. While infrastructure and policy incentives remain important, she noted that investor decisions are increasingly influenced by factors such as governance efficiency, policy transparency, credibility of commitments, and ease of engagement with government systems.Mrs. Shivangi Singh highlighted that from a government perspective, reputation is not incidental but a carefully managed outcome of governance practices, communication strategies, and service delivery mechanisms.Elaborating on the role of the government, Mrs. Shivangi Singh explained that it functions as a policy maker, facilitator, service provider, and communicator, each of which contributes to shaping industrial perception. She stressed that strategic communication must be institutionalized, ensuring consistency, clarity, and credibility in all messaging.A major focus of the session was the gap between perception and reality, which often arises due to fragmented communication, delayed responses to issues, and lack of unified messaging across departments. Mrs. Shivangi Singh pointed out that despite significant reforms, the absence of effective communication strategies can lead to underutilization of achievements and missed investment opportunities.Mrs. Shivangi Singh also addressed key challenges such as limited post-investment engagement, reactive crisis communication, and overemphasis on Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) rather than actual project implementation. She stressed that “every cleared proposal is not success—every grounded project is,” underlining the need for tangible outcomes.Presenting a structured framework, Mrs. Shivangi Singh outlined five key pillars for building industrial reputation:* Governance credibility* Investor-centric service delivery* Unified strategic communication* Data-driven transparency* Stakeholder trust and engagementShe emphasized the importance of digital governance tools, including dashboards, GIS-based land banks, and real-time data systems, which enhance transparency and build investor confidence. According to Mrs. Shivangi Singh, digital platforms serve as a “single source of truth” and play a crucial role in strengthening credibility.Highlighting the role of public relations, Mrs. Shivangi Singh discussed the need for proactive media engagement, narrative building, and showcasing success stories. She advocated for sector-specific campaigns and targeted outreach strategies to position Uttarakhand as a preferred investment destination.Mrs. Shivangi Singh also stressed the importance of stakeholder perception management, explaining that effective communication must address diverse groups including investors, industry bodies, local communities, media, and government departments. A collaborative and transparent approach, she noted, is essential for building long-term trust.Providing insights into SIIDCUL’s role, Mrs. Shivangi Singh highlighted that the organization acts as the nodal agency for industrial development in Uttarakhand, facilitating investment through infrastructure development, single-window clearance systems, and digital platforms. She mentioned that SIIDCUL has played a significant role in attracting major industries such as HUL, ITC, Dabur, Nestlé, Bajaj Auto, and Tata Steel, contributing to employment generation and economic growth in the state.Mrs. Shivangi Singh emphasized that public relations must evolve from event-based promotion to continuous engagement, integrating communication with governance processes and service delivery systems. She called for the establishment of dedicated PR and communication cells staffed with professionals, ensuring data-backed storytelling and consistent messaging.The session was highly interactive, with students actively engaging in discussions and raising thoughtful questions about industrial communication, investment strategies, and stakeholder management. The interaction provided valuable insights into the practical application of public relations in governance and economic development.The National PR Day Conclave 2026 continues to serve as a platform for bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practices, enabling students to understand real-world applications of communication across diverse sectors.The event is being organized by Prime Circle Events, with key contributions from Riya Tomar, Neeraj Pandey, Sakshi Gaur, Sambhav Baluni, Aditya Kukreti, Shruti Kotiyal, Pooja Rupain, Aman Kukreti , Aryan Semwal , Abhinav Kumar, Priya Negi, Gurdeep Bedi, Prateek Thapliyal, in collaboration with Saffron Hills Studios and Axolotl Emprise.

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