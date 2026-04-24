Stephen Waddington on the short-term trap in communications and the case for strategic thinking

DURHAM STREET, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast from Clay , the policy communications consultancy behind Policy Unstuck, has published a conversation with Stephen Waddington, former President of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), consultant, academic, and director of Wadds Inc.Conducted by Cast from Clay CEO Tom Hashemi, the discussion examines why communications practitioners often default to short-term tactics rather than long-term strategy, and the consequences of this pattern for the profession.The conversation draws on the work of philosopher Habermas to consider the role of strategic communications within the public sphere. Waddington reflects on the power dynamics between organisations and the public, and notes that nonprofits and charities are not exempt from these dynamics.The discussion also addresses the divide between communications practice and academic scholarship. Waddington references an essay by Betteke van Ruler, which argued that practitioners and scholars occupy separate worlds, and considers how practitioners might benefit from engaging more closely with academic theory.Further themes include the pressure to prioritise short-term media coverage over long-term relationship-building, the influence of quarterly client goals on tactical focus, the role of professional qualifications in preparing practitioners for management-level conversations, and the function of public-facing writing such as newsletters and Substack in moving ideas between academic and practitioner audiences.The conversation forms part of Policy Unstuck, a newsletter published by Cast from Clay that examines ideas and practice in policy communications.The full conversation, " The trap many comms people fall into ," is available at: https://policyunstuck.castfromclay.co.uk/p/the-trap-many-comms-people-fall-into For further information on Cast from Clay's policy communications services, visit https://castfromclay.co.uk/

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