MDC USA Launches XT9 OFF-GRID EXTREME Trailer Featuring Renogy Smart Power Management

MDC_USA Empowered by Renogy

Factory-installed energy system brings seamless off-grid living and smart monitoring to compact off-road trailers.

Renogy has been serving RV users for 16 years. As off-grid living grows, working with RV manufacturers helps more people to enjoy the convenience and freedom of integrated off-grid energy systems.” — Dr. Li Yi, Renogy founder

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDC USA Campers and Caravans is proud to introduce the XT9 OFF-GRID EXTREME, a compact, 15-foot off-road trailer now part of MDC USA’s OFF-GRID EXTREME lineup. Equipped with Renogy smart power management solutions, the XT9 provides travelers with a fully integrated off-grid energy system, enabling extended stays in remote locations with complete confidence and comfort.The XT9 comes with 525 watts of rooftop solar, 400Ah Renogy lithium batteries, a 3,000-watt inverter, and DC-to-DC charging, all seamlessly integrated into a Renogy One Core system. Travelers can monitor and control power usage remotely via the Renogy app, making it easy to manage energy for lights, appliances, and connectivity from their campsite or vehicle.“With the XT9 OFF-GRID EXTREME, we wanted to deliver a trailer that provides true off-grid freedom right from the factory,” said Richie Fort, GM at MDC USA. “Renogy’s smart energy system makes it simple for travelers to enjoy self-sufficient adventures without compromising comfort or convenience.”A Renogy executive added, “Partnering with MDC USA allows us to showcase the full capabilities of our smart power management solutions. The XT9 demonstrates how integrated energy systems can transform the off-grid experience, giving adventurers reliable power and complete control over their energy usage.”Compact yet fully equipped, the XT9 features an independent suspension, onboard water and furnace heating, a full kitchen, storage solutions, and entertainment systems, all designed for off-road exploration. Its factory-installed Renogy system eliminates the need for aftermarket modifications, providing a turnkey off-grid experience for couples or solo travelers.As interest in off-grid and overlanding lifestyles grows, the XT9 OFF-GRID EXTREME positions MDC USA and Renogy at the forefront of delivering smart, comfortable, and reliable off-grid solutions to the U.S. market.Supporting OEMs with Factory-Integrated Solutions Renogy provides tailored solutions for OEMs, offering fully certified products, on-site engineers, technical support, and prototype assistance. The company also supplies training resources for dealers, helping OEM partners and their networks deliver seamless off-grid experiences to customers. Renogy’s OEM collaborations extend globally, with successful partnerships in the United States, Australia, and Europe.“Renogy has been serving RV users for 16 years,” said Dr. Li Yi, Renogy founder. “As off-grid living grows, working with RV manufacturers helps more people to enjoy the convenience and freedom of integrated off-grid energy systems.”To further support its OEM partners and end users, Renogy is expanding its team in Elkhart, Indiana, enhancing local service capabilities and providing faster, more efficient support. The XT9 OFF-GRID EXTREME demonstrates how Renogy combines smart technology, lifestyle convenience, and OEM expertise to deliver complete off-grid solutions.About RENOGYFounded in 2010 and headquartered in Ontario, California, Renogy is a global leader in off-grid and mobile energy solutions, empowering millions of people worldwide to live independently and sustainably. From high-efficiency solar panels and lithium batteries to smart energy management systems, Renogy products power RVs, boats, marine vessels, homes, and mobile lifestyles everywhere. Customers can access Renogy products and services through the official website, authorized dealer partners, or pre-installed on all types of RVs and boats, making clean and reliable energy easy and convenient to use.About MDC USAFounded in Australia in 2005 by Vaughan Hindley, MDC has established itself as a leader in designing rugged, off-road-capable travel trailers and pop-up campers. With a strong reputation for quality and innovation, MDC has produced over 40,000 units and offers more than 30 models in Australia and the U.S., each designed to handle the toughest terrains.In 2021, MDC expanded to the U.S. market, headquartered in Cypress, California, and quickly gained recognition for its durable and well-appointed overlanding models. As proud members of RVIA, RVDA, NATM, SEMA, and PWA, MDC USA remains committed to providing reliable off-road and off-grid solutions for adventurers seeking freedom and confidence in their travels.

MDC-USA XT9 Extreme Off-Road Trailer — Full Overview | Renogy Core On Power System

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