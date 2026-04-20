Public Relations Drives HPV Vaccination Awareness at National PR Day Conclave 2026

Awareness to Action: Public Relations in Advancing HPV Vaccination for Adolescents

DEHRADUN, UTTARAKHAND, INDIA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National PR Day Conclave 2026 continued its impactful series of sessions with a highly informative and socially relevant discussion on public health communication and vaccination awareness. Held at Saffron Hills Studios , Sahastradhara Road, the session focused on the critical role of public relations in advancing HPV vaccination among adolescents.The keynote session, titled “From Awareness to Action: Public Relations in Advancing HPV Vaccination for Adolescents,” was delivered by Dr. Kuldeep Martolia, IEC Officer/SEPIO at the State Medical Health and Family Welfare Directorate, Uttarakhand.The session began with an overview of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and its role in causing serious health conditions, including cervical cancer. Dr. Martolia emphasized that while many diseases affect individuals, cancer is often considered one of the most devastating because it impacts not just the patient but the entire family—emotionally, psychologically, and financially.He highlighted that cancer creates a ripple effect of distress, often placing immense financial burden on families due to prolonged treatment and care. This, he noted, makes preventive healthcare measures like vaccination and early detection extremely important.A key focus of the session was the role of public relations and communication strategies in transforming awareness into actionable health behavior. Dr. Martolia emphasized the importance of social media platforms in spreading awareness about HPV vaccination, especially among youth and parents.He also addressed the widespread issue of misinformation and myths, particularly concerns around infertility associated with vaccines. He clarified that such misconceptions are not scientifically valid and stressed the need for fact-based communication to build public trust.Discussing the delay in widespread HPV vaccine adoption in India, he pointed out that diversity in socio-cultural beliefs and communication gaps have contributed to slower implementation. He highlighted how word-of-mouth communication can play a powerful role in influencing community behavior, both positively and negatively.To illustrate the real-world impact of vaccination awareness, Dr. Martolia shared a case from Haridwar, where a family initially refused vaccination for their children. However, after relocating abroad, they faced challenges in school admissions due to lack of vaccination certificates. This eventually led them to return to India and ensure their children were vaccinated—demonstrating how awareness and necessity can drive behavioral change.The session also extended beyond HPV to broader *cancer awareness and prevention. Dr. Martolia stressed the importance of early detection, particularly in breast cancer, encouraging regular self-examination and timely medical consultation, including mammography in case of any suspicion.He further discussed general preventive measures to reduce cancer risk, including avoiding excessive consumption of refined flour and processed foods, minimizing exposure to harmful UV rays and industrial chemicals, quitting smoking, and paying attention to wounds that do not heal over time.In addition, he explained lifestyle-related health concerns such as fatty liver, viral hepatitis, and liver cirrhosis, noting that high carbohydrate intake can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver conditions. He advised reducing simple sugar consumption and adopting healthier dietary habits.The session also witnessed the participation of Ms. Madhu Khatri, Consultant in the Rapid Response Team for the vaccination campaign, who contributed valuable insights into on-ground implementation and public health outreach strategies.The session was highly interactive, with students actively engaging in discussions and seeking clarifications on various aspects of vaccination, health awareness, and communication strategies. Students from Siddhartha Law College participated enthusiastically, making the session dynamic and impactful.The National PR Day Conclave 2026 continues to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue on pressing societal issues, highlighting the role of communication in driving awareness, behavioral change, and public welfare.The event is being organized by Prime Circle Events, with key contributions from Riya Tomar, Neeraj Pandey, Aditya Kukreti, Shruti Kotiyal, Pooja Rupain, Aman Kukreti , Aryan Semwal , Gurdeep Bedi, and Prateek Thapliyal, in collaboration with Holy Sin Cafes , Saffron Hills Studios and Axolotl Emprise

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