Angelfish Marketing Expands AEO and AI Search Services for B2B Brands

Angelfish Marketing expands AEO and AI Search services to help B2B brands improve visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini and Google AI Overviews.

CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Updated Answer Engine Optimisation services help B2B companies improve visibility across ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews and emerging AI search platforms.Angelfish Marketing, a specialist B2B digital marketing agency, has expanded its Answer Engine Optimisation services to help tech, SaaS and B2B brands improve visibility in AI-generated search results.As buyer behaviour shifts from traditional search engines to AI-led discovery, B2B companies face a new visibility challenge. Prospects are no longer relying only on page-one rankings. They are asking tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews to compare suppliers, explain solutions and recommend trusted providers.Angelfish Marketing’s updated AEO and AI Search services are designed to help B2B brands appear in those high-intent AI-generated answers.The service combines technical SEO, answer-led content strategy, authority building, structured data and AI visibility reporting to help businesses understand where they are showing up, where they are being missed, and how to become a trusted source for answer engines.“AI search is changing how buyers find, compare and shortlist suppliers,” said Dom Moriarty, Head of Growth at Angelfish Marketing. “If your brand is not being cited in those answers, you risk losing visibility before a buyer ever reaches your website. Our AEO services are built to help B2B companies stop guessing, start tracking, and turn AI visibility into measurable pipeline.”Angelfish Marketing’s AEO services include:AEO audits to assess technical foundations, content performance and AI search visibilityAI-optimised content strategy built around the questions B2B buyers actually askAuthority building to strengthen the credibility signals answer engines rely onStructured data and technical SEO improvements to improve content clarityTransparent performance reporting to track visibility, citations and commercial impactThe agency’s approach follows a four-stage framework: audit, strategy, execution, then measure and scale. This model helps B2B teams move beyond disconnected content production and build a clear roadmap for visibility across both traditional search and AI-led discovery.Angelfish Marketing’s approach is already delivering measurable results for B2B brands. In one financial services case study, the agency helped achieve a 250% increase in inbound leads, #1 brand visibility across 100 tracked AI and LLM commercial prompts, and an 84% uplift in AI visibility, using an integrated SEO, PPC and AI SEO strategy.Unlike generic SEO activity, Answer Engine Optimisation focuses on how AI platforms interpret, summarise and recommend information. This includes making content easier to understand, improving entity clarity, strengthening topical authority, and aligning digital assets with the questions buyers ask during research and vendor selection.For B2B brands, this shift matters commercially. AI-generated answers can influence early-stage research, supplier comparisons, buying criteria and brand recall. Angelfish Marketing’s updated service helps companies connect that visibility back to leads, pipeline and revenue.The expanded AEO service sits alongside Angelfish Marketing’s wider digital marketing offering, including SEO, AI Search, hybrid AI content, paid media, LinkedIn Ads, Google Ads and HubSpot implementation.Angelfish Marketing is a HubSpot Diamond Certified Partner Agency, Google Partner, Semrush Agency Partner and UK Search Awards finalist.B2B companies can learn more about Angelfish Marketing’s AEO agency services at https://www.angelfish-marketing.com/aeo-agency and read the full AI Search case study About Angelfish MarketingAngelfish Marketing is a specialist B2B digital marketing agency helping tech, SaaS and growth-focused brands generate measurable pipeline through SEO, AEO, AI Search, content marketing, paid media and HubSpot solutions.The agency combines data-led strategy, technical expertise and commercial reporting to help B2B companies improve visibility, generate better-qualified leads and scale sustainable growth.

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