Toni Higginbotham Commence Informative Features On An Array Of Mobile Phone Related Matters

Fone Fix Pty Ltd Toni Higginbotham

Sydney's Toni Higginbotham Media confirmed they will commence monthly feature posts late April ranging from data recovery to common phone repairs

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toni Higginbotham Media is an online magazine that run features on all lifestyle matters, including travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest by readers on the latest concerns and trends in mobile phones and the recommended care of them has grown and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts that focus on all matters related to this. The team have had a long relationship with Sydney's Fone Fix who are phone repair and data recovery specialists and they have kindly offered expert advice and technical insights relating to matters in these these featured posts. You can learn more about Fone Fix and the services they offer by visiting their website here: https://fonefix.com.au Fone Fix is one of Australia’s leading mobile phone and MacBook repair specialists that has been servicing Sydney since 1993. Expert repair services for all phone models, iPads and laptops including Apple, iPad, MacBook, Samsung Galaxy, Microsoft, Google Pixel and Huawei. Specialist services include Data Recovery & Logic Board Repair. They specialise in fast solutions for repair of all mobile phone, iPhone, iPad, Samsung mobiles, tablet repairs, as well as other services including laptop screen repairs.Toni Higginbotham , Founder and Content Editor said this in her interview with CBD Media , “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The online magazine has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Toni Higginbotham Lifestyle MagazineToni Higginbotham Media is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Toni Higginbotham Media's Lifestyle Magazine, visit their website here: https://tonihigginbotham.au

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