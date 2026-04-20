Chibbs Management Expands Executive Search Offering to Support High-Growth Brands Scaling Beyond $10M Revenue

New tier targets senior leadership hires to accelerate execution and revenue impact.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chibbs Management, a talent firm originally built for direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce brands, today announced the formal expansion of its services with the launch of a dedicated executive search tier. The new offering is designed to support high-growth companies hiring senior leadership across marketing, sales, and operations, with a focus on businesses generating or approaching $10 million in annual revenue.The expansion reflects a shift in how founder-led companies approach talent acquisition at scale. As companies move beyond early growth stages, the impact of executive hiring becomes increasingly tied to revenue performance, operational efficiency, and long-term scalability.Chibbs Management’s executive search tier is structured to address that inflection point.A Broader Mandate Beyond DTC EcommerceWhile the firm built its reputation within the DTC ecommerce sector, placing high-performance marketing and creative talent for digitally native brands, the executive search expansion broadens its mandate to include a wider range of high-growth businesses.This includes companies across ecommerce, digital services, and emerging categories where speed of execution and leadership alignment are critical to sustained growth.The executive tier focuses on placing both fractional and full-time leaders, including:- Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs)- Heads of Growth and Performance Marketing- Heads of Retention, Lifecycle, and Creative- Sales and Revenue Leadership- Chief Operating Officers (COOs) and operational leaders- Senior managers across marketing and growth functionsRather than competing as a generalist firm, Chibbs Management positions its executive search offering around a specific segment of the market: founder-led companies operating in fast-paced, performance-driven environments.These businesses often require leaders who can execute immediately within lean teams, rather than those accustomed to large, layered corporate structures.Executive Hiring as a Growth LeverAt the $10 million revenue mark and beyond, hiring decisions at the executive level often carry disproportionate impact. A single senior hire can influence channel performance, team structure, and revenue trajectory across multiple quarters.Despite this, many founders continue to approach executive hiring as a transactional or cost-driven decision.Chibbs Management’s model is built around reframing that perspective.“A senior hire at this stage isn’t just filling a role,” said Sam Chaban, Founder and CEO of Chibbs Management. “It directly impacts whether the company compounds or plateaus. The cost of getting it wrong extends far beyond compensation.”According to the firm, misaligned executive hires can lead to stalled growth initiatives, underperforming channels, and internal restructuring that delays momentum for months. Conversely, the right hire can unlock operational clarity, accelerate execution, and create compounding gains across departments.The executive search tier is designed to reduce the risk associated with these decisions by focusing on candidates with demonstrated experience inside high-growth environments.Built for Founder-Led, High-Velocity CompaniesTraditional executive search firms are often structured around enterprise-level clients, with processes, timelines, and candidate pools tailored to large organizations.Chibbs Management’s approach differs by focusing on companies that operate with smaller teams, faster decision-making cycles, and a higher emphasis on execution.These companies typically require leaders who are capable of working hands-on within the business, rather than managing through layers of hierarchy.“Most high-growth companies don’t need someone to oversee a department from a distance,” Chaban said. “They need someone who can step in, identify what’s broken, and start improving performance immediately.”This operational focus informs both the firm’s candidate selection process and its overall engagement model.Rather than prioritizing resumes or traditional credentials alone, the firm evaluates candidates based on their ability to drive measurable outcomes within similar environments.Integration Support as a Core ComponentA central component of the executive search tier is the inclusion of Integration Support, a structured onboarding framework designed to improve the success rate of new hires.While traditional search firms typically conclude their involvement once a placement is made, Chibbs Management extends its process into the first 90 days of the hire’s tenure.The Integration Support program includes:- A defined 30-60-90 day ramp plan tailored to the role- Access to role-specific resources and frameworks- Scheduled check-ins to monitor performance and alignment- Early identification of potential friction pointsThis approach is intended to address a common failure point in executive hiring: the gap between placement and performance.In many cases, newly hired executives face unclear expectations, misaligned internal processes, or insufficient onboarding, all of which can delay their impact.By structuring the initial integration phase, the firm aims to shorten the time required for new hires to begin contributing at a meaningful level.In a recent placement for a head of sales role, a client reported that the new hire was able to streamline onboarding processes for sales staff within the first few weeks, reducing ramp time for new team members and improving overall efficiency.Supporting Companies Hiring Ahead of ScaleThe executive search tier is primarily designed for companies at or above $10 million in annual revenue. However, it also supports a subset of earlier-stage businesses that are scaling rapidly and choosing to hire senior leadership ahead of traditional timelines.These companies often prioritize building infrastructure early, allowing them to handle increased demand without operational strain.“The strongest growth companies tend to hire before they’re forced to,” Chaban said. “They bring in experienced operators early so they can build systems that scale, rather than reacting once problems surface.”This forward-looking approach to hiring aligns with the firm’s emphasis on long-term performance over short-term fixes.A Selective Engagement ModelChibbs Management limits the number of executive search engagements it accepts per quarter. This constraint is designed to maintain focus on individual placements and ensure alignment between the firm, the candidate, and the client.The majority of executive search engagements are driven by referrals and repeat clients from the firm’s existing network.This model reflects a deliberate choice to prioritize outcomes over volume in a market where many firms scale by increasing the number of placements.“We’re not structured to take on as many searches as possible,” Chaban said. “We’re structured to ensure that the hires we’re involved in actually work.”Positioning Within a Competitive MarketThe executive search industry is highly competitive, with firms ranging from large global organizations to boutique agencies.Chibbs Management’s positioning centers on its focus within the high-growth segment, particularly companies that fall between early-stage startups and large enterprises.These businesses often face a gap in available services: too large for entry-level recruiting solutions, but not aligned with the processes of enterprise-focused search firms.By targeting this segment, the firm aims to address a specific need within the broader market.Continued Focus on Performance-Driven TalentDespite the expansion into executive search, Chibbs Management maintains its underlying focus on performance-driven roles.The firm’s background in placing marketing, creative, and growth talent informs its approach to leadership hiring, particularly in functions directly tied to revenue generation.This continuity allows the firm to maintain a consistent perspective on what constitutes effective performance at both the individual contributor and leadership levels.About Chibbs ManagementChibbs Management is a talent firm specializing in sourcing, vetting, and placing high-performance marketing and operational professionals for ecommerce and high-growth brands. Originally focused on direct-to-consumer ecommerce, the firm now supports a broader range of companies through its executive search tier, placing fractional and full-time leaders across marketing, growth, sales, and operations. Each placement is supported by a structured onboarding process designed to accelerate time to impact and improve long-term performance outcomes.Website: https://chibbsmanagement.io/homepage

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