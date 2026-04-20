Booth Unveils BoothOS: The First Platform to Source, Hire, Pay, and Manage Global Teams in 120+ Countries

Introducing BoothOS: one platform to source, hire, onboard, and manage global teams — now available from Booth.

Solving the hardest part of global expansion—finding and supporting top talent—all in one place.

We know that sourcing top-tier global talent is the biggest hurdle. With BoothOS, we bridge that gap with the power of a global agency and the ease of a tech platform.” — Carmen Booth, Co-Founder, Booth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booth , a certified B Corporation and leader in high-touch global outsourcing, today announced the launch of BoothOS . This global employment platform is designed to help companies source, hire, onboard, and manage international teams across 120+ countries without losing the “human element” that defines their culture.Powered by Deel’s payroll and compliance infrastructure, BoothOS consolidates global HR operations into a unified platform, giving leaders a single system of record across countries. Booth delivers employment and compliance directly in key markets and leverages Deel’s in-house infrastructure in additional jurisdictions as Booth expands first-party coverage over time.While standard employment platforms require companies to bring their own candidates, BoothOS differentiates itself by solving the hardest part of global expansion: finding the talent. BoothOS pairs the transparency and speed of a tech platform with a proven, scalable recruiting engine and the white-glove service of a dedicated partner.“Our promise is Growth Without Compromise,” said Carmen Booth, Co-Founder. “Most global platforms manage the paperwork, but they assume you already have the candidate. We know that sourcing top-tier global talent is the biggest hurdle. With BoothOS, we bridge that gap. We use Deel’s technology engine to handle the compliance, while our recruiters and embedded teams focus on finding and nurturing the people. Our clients get the recruitment power of a global agency with the operational ease of a tech platform.”The BoothOS Advantage: Recruit, Hire, ManageBoothOS brings global recruiting, employment, and workforce operations into one platform, supported by a human-in-the-loop model:Recruitment at Scale: Booth recruiting teams source and vet candidates aligned to your role requirements, reducing time-to-hire and improving candidate quality.Global Employment & Payroll:Run payroll and manage locally compliant contracts, tax reporting, and benefits across supported countries—without setting up local entities—with built-in compliance support.Guided Implementation + Ongoing Support:Booth teams act as an extension of your staff—supporting rollout, onboarding workflows, and workforce changes.HRIS for Distributed Teams:Centralize employee records, documentation, onboarding workflows, and performance enablement to support consistency across geographies.Consolidated Reporting:Unify billing and workforce costs to improve visibility and planning for global growth.“As companies scale globally, speed and quality shouldn’t come at the expense of human connection. We’re proud to provide the technology foundation for a partner like Booth, as they put people at the center of how international teams are built and managed," commented George Polyzos, Head of Sales, Enterprise APAC, Deel.Redefining the Standard for Global TeamsBoothOS solves the most common pain point in international growth: the fragmentation of sourcing, culture, and compliance. By providing a centralized platform backed by B Corp-certified ethical standards, Booth ensures that scaling a team in 120+ countries feels as cohesive as hiring in one’s own backyard.BoothOS is available starting today. For companies ready to scale, Booth provides guided onboarding to ensure a seamless transition to the new global standard. Learn more at hirebooth.com/solutions/boothos.FAQ: About BoothOSWhat is BoothOS?BoothOS is Booth’s client self-service platform for managing global employment. It supports Employer of Record (EOR), payroll, and HRIS/employee management—helping companies hire, onboard, pay, and manage international team members across 120+ supported countries. Built on Deel’s technology infrastructure and delivered with Booth’s embedded sourcing & support teams, BoothOS provides a single system of record for global workforce operations.How is BoothOS different from a standard HRIS or payroll tool?Most HR tools are designed for in-country HR operations or act as a system of record without global employment rails. BoothOS combines HRIS capabilities (employee records, onboarding workflows, document management, and reporting) with global payroll and EOR support—plus Booth’s embedded teams to guide implementation and ongoing operations—so companies can scale internationally with consistent processes, compliance support, and visibility.Which countries are supported?BoothOS supports sourcing, EOR, payroll, and HR workflows across 120+ countries (coverage varies by country and worker type). Supported jurisdictions include locally compliant contracts, payroll processing, statutory benefits, and required documentation.How does BoothOS help companies scale without compromise?BoothOS standardizes global workforce operations—sourcing, onboarding, documentation, payroll, and employee changes—while providing centralized reporting and a single view of workforce costs. Clients get self-service controls inside the platform, supported by Booth teams for operational and compliance-heavy tasks.Is BoothOS secure and compliant?Yes. BoothOS is built on Deel's enterprise-grade security and compliance infrastructure, including SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certifications and GDPR/CCPA alignment. Full security details at hirebooth.com/solutions/boothos.How quickly can companies hire and onboard using BoothOS?In many markets, teams can onboard new hires within days, depending on jurisdiction, role requirements, and worker type (EOR vs. existing employee). BoothOS streamlines documentation and workflows, while Booth teams help guide the process to reduce delays and support compliance.--About BoothBooth is a certified B Corporation and global outsourcing partner dedicated to helping companies grow without compromising on quality, culture, or ethics. Founded in 2013, Booth empowers leaders to build world-class international teams through a combination of purpose-built technology, scalable recruitment, and high-touch support. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with talent hubs in the Philippines and Colombia, Booth enables confident global hiring across 120+ countries. Learn more at hirebooth.com.

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