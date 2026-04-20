GABORONE, BOTSWANA, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pan-African Gaming Taxation & Revenue Summit (PAGTR) 2026 will now take place from 9 – 10 September 2026 at the Grand Palm Hotel Casino & Convention Resort in Gaborone, Botswana.The work of the Gaming Regulators Africa Forum (GRAF) is held in high regard, particularly the role it continues to play in shaping Africa’s regulatory landscape. The upcoming GRAF Conference 2026, taking place in Mozambique from 14 – 17 September 2026, is an exciting development that will bring more of the industry together for meaningful conversations.With this in mind, the event dates have been adjusted to better align with the broader industry calendar. This creates a valuable opportunity for those travelling from near and far to attend both events—starting in Botswana and continuing to Mozambique—making the most of a week filled with connection, collaboration, and shared learning.Under the theme “Shaping Smart Tax Policy for a Sustainable Gaming Economy”, the summit will deliver actionable insights, foster cross-border cooperation, and help shape the direction of gaming taxation across Africa for years to come.“From an Alliance perspective, the importance of this symposium lies in fostering coordinated engagement on taxation and regulation. Alignment across stakeholders enables more informed decision-making, supports sustainable tax frameworks, and ultimately strengthens channelisation and market integrity,” said Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe, CEO, African iGaming Alliance.A vibrant September is anticipated, where regulators, policymakers, and industry leaders come together across multiple platforms to move the industry forward.“As an industry, we are strongest when we work together. Greater coordination across our event calendar allows stakeholders from across the continent and beyond to engage more fully, strengthening relationships and ensuring that important conversations continue across multiple platforms.”- Moruntshi Kemorwale, Acting CEO, Botswana Gambling AuthorityAt PAGTR, the focus remains on building stronger connections across Africa’s gaming ecosystem. There is deep appreciation for the supportive and engaged community that continues to make these conversations meaningful.Event DetailsDates: 9 – 10 September 2026Venue: Grand Palm Hotel Casino & Convention Resort, Gaborone, BotswanaFor sponsorship, exhibition, or attendance enquiries, please contact:

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