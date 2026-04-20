Richard-Harvey Watch Co. Unveils The Lark—  A True GMT Field Watch Built for Every Environment

Live on Kickstarter, The Lark is a true GMT mechanical field watch with topographic dial and solar compass.

The best thing someone can say about a Lark isn’t that it looks good in a box — it’s that it’s been everywhere they have.” — founder Mathew White

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard-Harvey Watch Co. , a veteran-owned American watch brand focused on purpose-driven design, is currently live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter with its newest release, The Lark — a true GMT field watch built to move seamlessly between environments without compromise.Designed for individuals navigating demanding, multi-faceted lifestyles, The Lark combines everyday wearability with the functionality of a professional tool watch. Whether transitioning between time zones, job sites, outdoor terrain, or formal settings, The Lark is built to remain on the wrist through it all."During my time in the military, the instruments and tools we used were purpose-built for one case. The watches we wore on deployment were no different — blacked out, digital, purpose-built. Incredible tools. But they were never going to be the Monday-through-Sunday watch. I kept reaching for something that carried that same precision and reliability without having to change it when the mission did. What I also came to understand is that no two adventures look the same,” says founder Mathew White on the inspiration behind the project. "The Lark was built with that in mind— dress it up, dress it down, it rises to any occasion. One watch that moves between all of those worlds without ever asking you to choose."At the heart of The Lark is its Solar Orientation System, built around the natural 24-hour geometry of the GMT movement. The GMT hand is dual-purpose: when the local hour hand is aligned with the sun, it functions as a solar compass; allowing wearers to use the sun to find north. It’s a feature designed to stay unobtrusive in everyday wear, yet useful in the moments that call for it.Key Specs of The Lark:• Model: Lark (def. Source of quest or adventure)• Movement: Premium Miyota 9075 True "Flyer" GMT (Automatic)• Case Material: Hardcoated (HV1200) Brushed 316 Stainless Steel• Case Diameter: 42mm• Lug Width: 22mm• Crystal: Sapphire Crystal with AR coating• Water Resistance: 200 Meters / 20 ATM (Swim & Dive Ready)• Dial: Multi-Layered with Topographic Map• Luminescence: Top Grade Super-LumiNova BGW9 on hands, hour numerals, GMT marker numerals, and bezel markers• External Bezel: 120-Click, unidirectional 60-minute timer• Caseback: Exhibition Case-Back (sapphire crystal)The Lark represents the second release from Richard-Harvey Watch Co., following the aviation-inspired Attitude model. Each watch in the brand’s lineup is final-assembled in the U.S. and built around a distinct pillar of navigation, forming part of a broader long-term vision. For the launch, The Lark is available in 4 striking colorways on the Kickstarter campaign— Meridian Green, True North Black, Horizon Blue and Summit Gray.“We build for the person who puts it on and forgets to take it off,” adds White. “The best thing someone can say about a Lark isn’t that it looks good in a box — it’s that it’s been everywhere they have.”The Richard-Harvey Watch Co. Lark campaign is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: www.kickstarter.com/projects/rhwatchco/lark-the-field-watch-you-never-have-to-take-off About Richard-Harvey Watch Co.Richard-Harvey Watch Co. is a veteran-owned American watch brand founded by Mathew White. Built on the belief that the watch industry had grown predictable, the company produces small-batch timepieces designed for real-world use. With final assembly in the United States and a focus on functional, distinctive design, Richard-Harvey Watch Co. creates watches meant to be worn every day—pieces that stand apart without sacrificing utility.For more information, visit www.RHwatchCo.com

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