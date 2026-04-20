DLNR News Release – PEAK MONK SEAL PUPPING SEASON IS UNDERWAY – GIVE SEALS SPACE, April 17, 2026
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES
KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA
RYAN KANAKA‘OLE
ACTING CHAIRPERSON
PEAK MONK SEAL PUPPING SEASON IS UNDERWAY – GIVE SEALS SPACE
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
April 17, 2026
HONOLULU – Hawaiian monk seal peak pupping season is underway across the islands, a critical time for one of the state’s most endangered species. Monk seals give birth year-round, but the months from March through August are the busiest for births.
After coming ashore to give birth, female Hawaiian monk seals nurse their pups for five to seven weeks. During this period, mothers invest all their energy into caring for their young and can be especially protective.
While these events offer a rare opportunity to observe native wildlife, DLNR officials emphasize that human behavior plays a key role in ensuring the survival of both mother and pup.
Beachgoers are reminded that Hawaiian monk seals are protected under both state and federal law, and it is illegal to harass, disturb or harm them.
Help our endangered pups by following these best practices:
- Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals
- Stay at least 150 feet away from mothers with pups
- Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals
- Remain behind any posted signs, cones or barriers
- Avoid swimming near a mother and pup
- Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching
Maintaining a safe distance helps prevent stress that can cause mothers to abandon their pups or act defensively. Mother seals can weigh several hundred pounds and may bite if they feel threatened.
Hawaiian monk seals are found nowhere else in the world and are an important part of Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural heritage. Continued recovery of the species depends on the collective efforts of the community to respect wildlife and share shorelines responsibly.
Community reports help biologists monitor seal health and respond quickly if intervention is needed.
DLNR encourages the public to report monk seal sightings, especially those involving pups, to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.
# # #
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
HD video – Kaimana monk seals (May 1, 2024):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/y0np1zt57vzqf0h919ved/Kaimana-Monk-Seals-May-1-2024-Original.mp4?rlkey=ndbb3j9pdrfhszdev8vb9d7pa&st=38uqek72&dl=0
Photographs – Kaimana monk seals (May 1, 2024):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ssn9gd9zonrikxth4xxzz/ADdsBEiPbQ79wNa29IEpyMc?rlkey=9igsg8acq3axzxtxgv7q6juwq&st=026ol8ue&dl=0
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.