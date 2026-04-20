DLNR News Release – PEAK MONK SEAL PUPPING SEASON IS UNDERWAY – GIVE SEALS SPACE, April 17, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

PEAK MONK SEAL PUPPING SEASON IS UNDERWAY – GIVE SEALS SPACE

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2026

HONOLULU – Hawaiian monk seal peak pupping season is underway across the islands, a critical time for one of the state’s most endangered species. Monk seals give birth year-round, but the months from March through August are the busiest for births.

After coming ashore to give birth, female Hawaiian monk seals nurse their pups for five to seven weeks. During this period, mothers invest all their energy into caring for their young and can be especially protective.

While these events offer a rare opportunity to observe native wildlife, DLNR officials emphasize that human behavior plays a key role in ensuring the survival of both mother and pup.

Beachgoers are reminded that Hawaiian monk seals are protected under both state and federal law, and it is illegal to harass, disturb or harm them.

Help our endangered pups by following these best practices:

Keep dogs on a leash and well away from seals

Stay at least 150 feet away from mothers with pups

from mothers with pups Stay at least 50 feet away from all monk seals

from all monk seals Remain behind any posted signs, cones or barriers

Avoid swimming near a mother and pup

Use a camera zoom or binoculars instead of approaching

Maintaining a safe distance helps prevent stress that can cause mothers to abandon their pups or act defensively. Mother seals can weigh several hundred pounds and may bite if they feel threatened.

Hawaiian monk seals are found nowhere else in the world and are an important part of Hawaiʻi’s natural and cultural heritage. Continued recovery of the species depends on the collective efforts of the community to respect wildlife and share shorelines responsibly.

Community reports help biologists monitor seal health and respond quickly if intervention is needed.

DLNR encourages the public to report monk seal sightings, especially those involving pups, to the NOAA Marine Wildlife Hotline at 888-256-9840.

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RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD video – Kaimana monk seals (May 1, 2024):

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/y0np1zt57vzqf0h919ved/Kaimana-Monk-Seals-May-1-2024-Original.mp4?rlkey=ndbb3j9pdrfhszdev8vb9d7pa&st=38uqek72&dl=0

Photographs – Kaimana monk seals (May 1, 2024):