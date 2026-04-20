Marylin Montoya to Be Featured as Speaker and Award Nominee at AINext Awards & Conference 2026

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AINext Awards & Conference 2026 is proud to announce Marylin Montoya, Founder and CEO of Regumint, as a featured speaker and award nominee, recognising her outstanding leadership in AI-powered legal reasoning, regulatory intelligence, and responsible innovation in high-stakes environments.A distinguished founder, operator, and AI strategist based in Paris, Marylin Montoya has emerged as one of Europe’s most respected voices at the intersection of artificial intelligence, legal systems, healthcare transformation, and regulated enterprise innovation. With more than 14 years of experience leading growth, product direction, and strategic execution for high-impact B2B SaaS companies, her work represents the kind of deep, durable innovation that the AINext platform was built to celebrate.Marylin’s journey into AI began not from theoretical experimentation, but from a decade of hands-on operational leadership across Europe’s B2B SaaS ecosystem. As part of a founding team and later as Chief Marketing Officer, she helped scale multiple startups through high-growth stages, including ventures that ultimately achieved €100M+ exits. These experiences gave her a rare understanding of how to build systems that survive real-world pressure—where product decisions, market incentives, and user trust must align under constant operational complexity.This foundation ultimately led her to establish Regumint, a pioneering European legal-intelligence startup designed to address one of the most difficult challenges in AI today: legal reasoning in highly regulated environments.Unlike general-purpose AI tools that treat legal text as static documents, Regumint approaches European Union law as a dynamic reasoning system. The platform uses advanced AI and NLP architectures to transform dense and evolving regulations into structured, machine-readable intelligence, enabling businesses, policymakers, and regulated enterprises to understand clause-level meaning, risk exposure, temporal validity, and strategic implications in real time.At a time when AI adoption in legal and compliance functions is accelerating globally, Marylin’s work stands out because it is grounded in how EU law actually functions, rather than adapting legal workflows to the limitations of general-purpose models. This distinction has positioned Regumint as a highly relevant platform for enterprises operating in sectors where errors are expensive, compliance is non-negotiable, and human judgment must remain central.Her vision is clear: AI should not replace human legal reasoning, but rather amplify human clarity, accelerate interpretation, and improve decision quality under regulatory complexity.This same philosophy extends into her broader strategic work through MMS Ventures, where she partners with founders, executives, and institutions on AI system design, venture strategy, responsible scaling, and go-to-market models for regulated industries. Her advisory work spans healthcare, enterprise SaaS, and complex institutional environments, helping organisations determine where AI creates genuine leverage and where human ownership must remain the defining layer of trust and accountability.Beyond venture building, Marylin has also taken on an influential role in healthcare AI transformation. Through her embedded leadership mission with Groupe Hospitalier Diaconesses Croix Saint-Simon, one of France’s major hospital groups, she works directly with executive leadership, COMEX, IT governance, and cybersecurity stakeholders to modernise administrative systems and implement responsible AI workflows.Her healthcare transformation work focuses on safe AI deployment, governance modernisation, cybersecurity resilience, digital workflow optimisation, and sustainable operational change management. In a sector where human consequences are immediate and governance failures carry significant risk, Marylin’s approach has been widely respected for combining technical sophistication with practical operational empathy.This rare ability to move seamlessly between technical AI architecture, legal domain complexity, venture execution, and executive governance makes her one of the most compelling speakers at this year’s AINext Awards & Conference.As a featured speaker, Marylin is expected to share insights on:The future of AI in legal reasoning and regulatory intelligenceBuilding trustworthy AI systems for high-stakes industriesGovernance frameworks for healthcare and regulated enterprise adoptionHow AI can enhance human decision-making rather than replace itThe strategic realities of scaling AI ventures in EuropeHer presence at AINext 2026 brings an important global perspective on the future of responsible AI, legal-tech innovation, and institutional transformation.The AINext Awards & Conference, hosted at JW Marriott, Las Vegas, convenes global founders, enterprise leaders, AI innovators, investors, and technology visionaries to explore the next frontier of artificial intelligence across business, infrastructure, governance, healthcare, and society.Marylin’s nomination reflects the event’s commitment to honouring leaders who are not merely adopting AI but redefining how intelligence systems create long-term value in complex and regulated ecosystems.Her educational background further reinforces the intellectual depth behind her work. She holds degrees from Cornell University and HEC Paris, and is currently completing an Executive Education program in Strategy and Innovation at MIT Sloan, adding global academic rigour to an already exceptional track record of operational excellence.For AINext, Marylin Montoya represents the future of AI-native leadership in Europe—where innovation is measured not by hype, but by resilience, compliance, strategic clarity, and human-centered impact.As both a speaker and award nominee, her recognition at AINext 2026 highlights a broader shift in the AI industry: the move from generalized automation toward domain-specific intelligence systems that respect legal nuance, institutional trust, and long-term human oversight.With Regumint, MMS Ventures, and her healthcare transformation leadership, Marylin continues to prove that the most meaningful AI breakthroughs are not always the loudest; they are the ones that solve the hardest problems where trust matters most.AINext Awards & Conference 2026 proudly welcomes Marylin Montoya as one of this year’s distinguished voices shaping the future of responsible AI innovation.

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