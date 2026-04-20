The 8th Annual Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show 2026 Brings 8 Awards Honouring the Industry’s Best

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anticipation builds across the industry as strong speakers continue to be confirmed for the 8th Annual Scandinavian & Nordic Gaming Show (SNGS) 2026, taking place 22–23 October 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark. In line with its 8th edition, the event will feature eight distinguished awards, recognising excellence, leadership, and innovation across the Nordic and Scandinavian markets.At the same time, the region itself is undergoing steady transformation. Finland is advancing licensing reform, Sweden is refining its market structure, Denmark continues to strengthen oversight, and Norway is intensifying enforcement efforts, while Iceland is moving forward with reform discussions. Collectively, these developments position the Nordics at the forefront of building a more responsible, resilient, and future-focused iGaming landscape.Chairperson’s Outlook: Morten Ronde on This Year’s FocusWith preparations for SNGS 2026 now well underway, we’re pleased to share that Morten Ronde, Managing Partner at Nordic Legal, will be taking the baton as Chairperson this year.According to Morten, key themes this year will include regulatory convergence and divergence across markets, the balance between consumer protection and channelisation, and the long-term sustainability of licensed models.He also wants to place greater emphasis on meaningful dialogue between stakeholders, encouraging a shift away from fixed positions and toward practical, shared solutions. Ultimately, the goal is to create a programme that gives decision-makers clarity while contributing to a healthier, more transparent ecosystem.With regulatory change unfolding across the Nordics, from Finland to Sweden, Morten shared his view on what defines the “Nordic model” today:“The ‘Nordic model’ is increasingly defined by a strong emphasis on consumer protection, high regulatory standards, and active state involvement, whether through monopolies, licensing systems, or hybrid approaches.What distinguishes the region is not a single model, but a shared philosophy. Regulation should be robust, data-driven, and socially responsible. At the same time, we are seeing different approaches to achieving channelisation, which creates both challenges and learning opportunities across borders.In that sense, the Nordic model today is evolving, shaped by a constant tension between control and competitiveness.”He further explained how operators can position compliance as part of a stronger, more sustainable player offering.“This is one of the defining challenges of the current regulatory landscape. The operators who succeed will be those who integrate compliance into their core product and business strategy, not treat it as a constraint or afterthought.That means designing player journeys that are compliant by default, leveraging data intelligently, and investing in responsible gaming tools that also enhance trust and engagement.If done well, compliance can become a competitive advantage. It builds credibility with regulators and players alike, which is essential for long-term sustainability.”On the topic of player protection, Morten pointed to the responsible gaming innovations that matter most today:“We are seeing a shift from reactive to proactive responsible gaming, and that is where the real opportunity lies.Key priorities include better use of behavioural data to identify risk earlier, more personalised interventions, and clearer, more effective communication with players. There is also a growing need for cross-operator collaboration and data sharing, within appropriate legal frameworks, to improve outcomes at a systemic level.Importantly, responsible gaming should not just be about minimising harm, but about creating a safer and more sustainable player experience overall.”With stricter enforcement across parts of the Nordics, he outlined how regulators can curb the black market without pushing players toward it:“The most effective way to combat the black market is to ensure that the regulated market remains attractive to players. Enforcement is important, but it cannot stand alone.Regulation needs to strike a careful balance, protecting consumers without making the licensed offering so restrictive that players seek alternatives. This includes competitive product offerings, reasonable limits, and clear, consistent rules.Ultimately, channelisation should be the guiding principle. If players choose the regulated market because it offers both safety and quality, the black market becomes far less relevant.”Finally, having been involved in SNGS for several years, Morten spoke about why platforms like this are so important for the industry:“Platforms like SNGS are essential. The regulatory and commercial challenges we face today are too complex to be addressed in isolation.What makes SNGS particularly valuable is its ability to bring together regulators, operators, advisors, and other stakeholders in a setting that encourages open and constructive dialogue. These conversations often lead to better understanding and, in some cases, better policy.In a region as interconnected as the Nordics, that kind of dialogue is not just beneficial, it is necessary.”SNGS Awards 2026: A Marker of True Industry ImpactA highlight of this year’s edition will be the prestigious SNGS 2026 Eventus Recognition Ceremony on Thursday, 22 October 2026, celebrating organisations and individuals setting new benchmarks for innovation, leadership, and excellence across the Nordic and Scandinavian gaming landscape.The 8 award categories include:1. SNGS Operator of the Year Award 2026Honouring operators that set the benchmark for excellence across the Nordic and Scandinavian gaming landscape, distinguished by exceptional performance, sustained growth, and world-class player engagement.2. SNGS Innovative Supplier Award 2026Celebrating industry-leading partners whose cutting-edge solutions and technologies elevate standards and empower the Nordic gaming ecosystem.3. SNGS Game of the Year Award 2026Recognising a standout title that exemplifies creative brilliance and technical mastery, redefining the player experience across Scandinavia.4. SNGS Responsible Gaming Practices Award 2026Honouring organisations that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to player protection, regulatory excellence, and the long-term integrity of gaming throughout the Nordic region.5. SNGS AI in Gaming Advancement Award 2026Celebrating pioneering innovation in artificial intelligence, setting new standards in personalisation, operational excellence, and user experience across Scandinavian markets.6. SNGS Exemplary Leadership Award 2026Recognising visionary leaders whose influence, strategic acumen, and dedication are shaping the future of the gaming industry in the Nordics.7. SNGS Outstanding Gaming Lawyer Award 2026Honouring distinguished legal expertise that upholds the highest standards of compliance and regulatory excellence across Nordic jurisdictions.8. SNGS Affiliate Programme of the Year Award 2026Celebrating excellence in strategic partnerships and marketing innovation, driving premium brand visibility and audience growth across Scandinavia and the Nordic region.Nominations are now open and will close on Friday, 9 October 2026, with the official shortlist announced on Wednesday, 14 October 2026.Nominate now and be part of recognising industry excellence: https://www.eventus-international.com/sngs-award-nominations Secure Your Place Where Senior Leaders Come Together with PurposeSNGS 2026 will unite the people navigating the real questions facing the Nordic gaming market, from regulatory change to responsible growth and long-term viability.Early registration is now open for those looking to connect with senior decision-makers and stay close to where the industry is heading.Register now: https://www.eventus-international.com/sngs

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