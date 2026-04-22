Retired NYPD Detective First Grade Lloyd Pipersburgh Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s not every day that a retired NYPD Detective First Grade credits the path of his police career to a crack vial, a Jesuit uncle, and an off-Broadway theater troupe. But then again, Lloyd Pipersburgh isn’t your everyday law enforcement professional. He’s making waves as a leadership consultant in public service and civic engagement by bringing a unique blend of real-world policing experience, community activism, and spiritual insight to the national conversation on public safety.

Pipersburgh’s unlikely route into police work started far from the precinct house. As a devoted member of his Brooklyn church, he spent his formative years in the pews and on stage, creating a youth theater group called The Celestials. The group used drama to bring scripture to life for a new generation. “I felt that perhaps scripture, with its “thees” and “thous,” had lost the appeal to the modern mind,” Pipersburgh recalls. “So I decided to start producing plays based on stories of the scripture and engage our youth as a community.”

The turning point came at age 21, when he discovered used crack vials outside the church youth center, which was evidence that the city’s drug epidemic had penetrated even his safe haven. “That alarmed me greatly,” Pipersburgh recalls. The discovery triggered deep conversations with police and, eventually, a suggestion from a precinct officer for Pipersburgh bring in the NYPD auxiliary. While initially hesitant (after all, he was running a church theater group and pursuing acting) Pipersburgh decided to lead by example and join the police auxiliary.

A chance encounter with his agent set him on a new and unexpected path. “He said, ‘Have you ever thought about being a cop?’ I thought he meant acting in a police performance on stage!” The idea resonated deeply, giving Pipersburgh a meaningful connection between his faith and law enforcement. He took the leap and joined the NYPD as a transit officer during some of the city’s most turbulent years.

Pipersburgh’s early policing years spanned a five-year stretch in New York’s subway system, then notorious for crime. “We were bringing in over 2,500 homicides a year back then. It was out of control,” he notes. Yet, the focus for him was never just arrests. His focus was on integrity and principle. “Integrity is what you do when you think no one is looking. You won’t find me taking a bribe or otherwise compromising my ethics, because I was driven by principles way beyond the patrol guide.”

This perspective eventually led Pipersburgh to teaching at the NYPD Academy, where he became a police instructor. Drawing on his own doubts from his early days, he offered recruits reassurance and perspective. “I would tell them, ‘Police work properly done is a ministry in itself.’ I never meant to evangelize, but a spiritual dimension to this work does exist.”

Pipersburgh’s career highlights include his tenure in Employee Relations (now Family Assistance), where he supported widows and families of fallen officers, collaborated with faith-based groups, and coordinated recognition for officers who demonstrated exemplary conduct. “I became the coordinator of the Integrity Review Board for the NYPD. If an officer was offered a bribe and made the arrest, that came through me. My job was to confirm it and present the officer for recognition.”

His philosophy on policing offers a refreshing take during a time of polarized rhetoric. “Successful policing means less police,” he explains, referencing former commissioner Bill Bratton. Pipersburgh advocates for strong community mechanisms, renewed character development in public schools, and honest dialogue between criminal justice professionals and those advocating for social change. He acknowledges the challenges amplified by today’s technology and media cycles, noting, “The police and the public are traumatized. One incident happens and the cell phone/social media magnifies it 10,000 times. When viewed in context, police are doing an extraordinary job with restraint.”

Pipersburgh’s commitment to service is matched by his candor regarding the profession’s shortcomings. “There are two types of people who are attracted to police work: those who want to serve and those who want to rule. If you’re here to serve, you will have a wonderful and rewarding career. If you’re here to rule, you may end up in jail.”

Now available as a thought leader and consultant, Pipersburgh is passionate about guiding conversations that bring together social justice advocates and criminal justice professionals. He brings practical experience, integrity, a history of mentoring, and a willingness to tackle difficult questions about recidivism, character education, and public trust. “If we can get on the same page about our real goals, everything else will follow.”

For organizations seeking leadership workshops, conference speakers, or strategic consulting in public service and civic engagement, Lloyd Pipersburgh offers a rare combination of credibility, compassion, and clarity. He welcomes opportunities to assist agencies and communities seeking lasting improvement in public safety and police-community relations.

Pipersburgh’s story is one of conviction and practical wisdom. His message is timely: True leadership in public service is found at the intersection of integrity, faith, and a genuine desire to serve. “Policing, at its best, is a ministry,” he says. “It’s about building trust, renewing character, and doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Lloyd Pipersburgh, Retired NYPD Detective First Grade, Leadership in Public Service & Civic Engagement, in a two-part interview with Doug Llewelyn on Thursday April 16th at 9am Eastern and Thursday April 23rd at 9am Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-nypd-detective/id1785721253?i=1000761989836

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-retired-nypd-detective-first-grade-lloyd-pipersburgh-330630999

https://open.spotify.com/episode/31vT1pD2CWmRjkKrla5Jkx

For more information about Lloyd Pipersburgh, please visit https://lloydpipersburgh.com/

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