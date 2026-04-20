677% Surge in World Cup Ticket Searches as FIFA Prices Break Records Again

677% surge in World Cup ticket searches according to Ticombo data. FIFA ticket prices vs secondary marketplace illustrated

FIFA adds new premium ticket tiers as final prices reach $10,990. Transaction volumes on resale platforms surge.

When official channels become unpredictable, in terms of both price and availability, the secondary market isn't an alternative. It becomes part of how fans navigate the landscape” — Peter Savovsky, Chief Operating Officer at Ticombo

NJ, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIFA World Cup ticket prices have risen across every sales phase since October 2025, with final tickets now at $10,990 and newly added "front category" tiers pushing some group-stage seats past $4,000. In response, fans are increasingly turning to secondary ticket marketplaces in search of greater transparency, availability, and value.

Ticombo, a Berlin-based global ticket marketplace, has recorded a 139% increase in searches for World Cup tickets since FIFA's fourth and final sales phase opened in early April. Transaction volume for World Cup fixtures on the platform has surged 677% compared to the two weeks prior, with particularly strong demand for matches involving Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, and Scotland.

"What we're seeing isn't just a reaction to price, it's a reaction to the buying experience," said Peter Savovsky, Chief Operating Officer at Ticombo. "Fans want to see what's available, compare options, and make a decision on their own terms."

Official prices have risen at every stage

FIFA has applied dynamic pricing across the 2026 World Cup, and prices have increased with each successive sales window. Category 1 tickets for the final at MetLife Stadium tell the story clearly:

– October 2025 (initial release): $6,370

– December 2025 (post-draw sales): $8,680

– April 2026 (fourth and final phase): $10,990

That represents a 72% increase from the original listing to the current price. Categories 2 and 3 for the final have followed a similar trajectory, rising from $4,210 to $7,380 and from $2,790 to $5,785 respectively.

Most recently, FIFA added entirely new "front category" pricing tiers to its sales website without public announcement, creating premium sub-sections within existing categories. Front category 1 seats for the US opener against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium are now listed at $4,105, up from $2,735 for standard category 1. Similar tiers have been added for Canada's opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto, with prices reaching $3,360.

The price escalation extends well beyond high-profile fixtures. An analysis by Ticombo published in March found that across 72 group-stage matches, the median resale listing on FIFA's own official resale platform was priced 213.6% above the original ticket price. That means the typical resale ticket costs more than three times its face value. Price increases have been recorded across more than 40 of the tournament's 104 matches in the latest sales window alone.

After initial backlash, FIFA introduced a lower-priced "supporters tier" in December 2025. Despite this, 69 US Congressional Democrats wrote to FIFA president Gianni Infantino warning that the 2026 World Cup risks becoming "the most financially exclusionary" edition to date. Euroconsumers and Football Supporters Europe have filed a formal complaint with the European Commission.

Fan frustration goes beyond pricing

The latest round of FIFA ticket sales saw fans reporting multi-hour wait times on FIFA's platform, limited visibility into which matches and seating categories were available, and misdirects to sales phases intended for recently qualified nations.

"Dynamic pricing has fundamentally changed the equation," Savovsky said. "When the price you see today might not be the price tomorrow, comparison becomes instinctive. Fans aren't just checking one channel; they're scanning the entire market to understand what a fair price actually looks like."

Secondary marketplaces fill the transparency gap

Between April 1 and April 13, compared to the preceding two-week period (March 18–30):

– World Cup ticket searches on Ticombo rose 139%.

– Transaction volume surged 677%.

– The average group-stage listing price on Ticombo was $680, compared to an average of $1,233 on FIFA's official resale platform.

– The most searched teams were Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco, and Scotland, reflecting newly qualified nations and strong diaspora-driven demand.

"When official channels become unpredictable, in terms of both price and availability, the secondary market isn't an alternative. It becomes part of how fans navigate the landscape," Savovsky said. "Our role is to make sure that navigation is transparent, fair, and secure."

Ticombo's approach: capped markups and verified sellers

Unlike most secondary ticket platforms, Ticombo caps resale markups to prevent extreme pricing inflation. All sellers are verified, every transaction is covered by Ticombo's money-back guarantee, and buyers have direct communication with sellers.

"We cap markups because we believe access to live events should be fair," Savovsky said. "Right now, the average group-stage listing on Ticombo is $680, nearly half the average on FIFA's own resale platform. That's not a coincidence. It's the result of a marketplace model that's designed to keep prices in check."

About Ticombo

Ticombo is a Berlin-based global ticket marketplace where organisers, resellers, and fans can buy and sell tickets for live events. Founded with the mission of making ticketing fair, easy, and secure, Ticombo was awarded the Seal of Excellence by the European Commission in 2017. The platform features capped resale markups, verified sellers, a money-back buyer guarantee, and direct buyer-seller communication. Ticombo's COO Peter Savovsky is an active voice in the ticketing industry and a recent panellist at the Coalition for Ticket Fairness conference on the 2026 World Cup secondary market.

About the data cited in this release

Platform search and transaction data covers April 1–13, 2026, compared against March 18–30, 2026. The $680 average group-stage listing price reflects Ticombo platform listings. The $1,233 FIFA resale average is drawn from FIFA's official resale platform as of April 15, 2026. All figures represent Ticombo's own platform data unless otherwise attributed.

Methodology note

Percentage changes in search and transaction volume compare the period April 1–13 against March 18–30, 2026. Price figures represent listing prices unless otherwise stated. Ticombo platform data reflects activity on ticombo.com only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.