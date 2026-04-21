Furuno to exhibit at WSTS, North America’s leading timing & sync event

Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module: GT-100 Multi-GNSS Timing Antenna

NISHINOMIYA, HYOGO, JAPAN, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are delighted to announce that Furuno will participate in the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) 2026, which will be held in Bellevue, WA, USA from May 4 to May 7, 2026."

WSTS is an international workshop organized by the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), focusing on synchronization technologies for telecommunications networks and critical infrastructure systems. The event brings together telecommunications operators, equipment vendors, and research institutions from around the world to exchange insights and engage in discussions on highly reliable time synchronization technologies that support next‑generation networks.

In recent years, across critical infrastructure domains such as 5G/6G telecommunications networks, data centers, and financial trading systems, the growing dependence on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) has made preparedness against risks such as interference and service disruptions an increasingly important challenge.

In response to these societal demands, Furuno has been advancing technical studies on the utilization of new timing sources capable of complementing or substituting GNSS.

As part of these efforts, in February 2026 Furuno signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Xona Space Systems, Inc., a U.S.-based space technology startup, to collaborate on the development of positioning and time synchronization solutions utilizing next‑generation satellite navigation technology based on Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations, known as LEO PNT.

LEO PNT has attracted significant attention not only for its ability to enhance performance when used in combination with GNSS, but also as a promising new alternative timing source in GNSS‑challenged environments.

At WSTS 2026, Furuno will exhibit its Timing Multi-GNSS Receiver Module (Model: GT-100) and the Multi-GNSS Timing Antenna (Model: AU-500), both of which have been designed with a focus on achieving improved stability under interference‑prone conditions. Their performance has been evaluated through participation in the GNSS interference testing event Jammertest, held in Norway.

As part of its initiatives toward next‑generation positioning and timing technologies, Furuno will also present a prototype receiver being developed with future compatibility for Xona’s LEO PNT signals as a reference exhibit.

Furuno will also present a prototype of its next-generation GNSS disciplined oscillators, designed to maintain precise synchronization and continue operating reliably during GNSS outages.

Through these exhibits, Furuno aims to engage visitors in technical discussions on the future direction of time synchronization technologies, particularly the realization of more reliable timing solutions through the optimal combination of timing sources with differing characteristics.

Furuno remains committed to advancing time synchronization technologies—one of the key foundational technologies supporting critical infrastructure—and will continue contributing to improved service reliability by addressing emerging industry needs.



■Event overview

Event Name: Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS) 2026

Dates: May 4 - May 7, 2026

Venue: The Westin Bellevue (Bellevue, WA, USA)

Organizer: Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS)

Official website: https://wsts.atis.org/



■Related Links

Announced on May 16, 2023: Furuno Announces High-Performance Multi-GNSS Timing Antennas

https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/news/general/general_category.html?itemid=1320&dispmid=961

Announced on September 14, 2022: Furuno Announces Most Advanced Global Timing Solutions Supporting L1 and L5 GNSS Signals

https://www.furuno.co.jp/en/news/general/general_category.html?itemid=1216&dispmid=961

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