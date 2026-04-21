Final Call for .agent TLD as Sunrise Ends for Trademark Holders April 27, 2026 from Headless Domains

Verified trademark holders now have priority access to exact-match .agent names before broader public registration

Momentum around agent identity is growing quickly. What matters now is not just who talks about .agent, but who actually uses it. Sunrise gives qualified brands the first move.” — Michael Michelini, Founder at Headless Domains

HONG KONG, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headless Domains today announced that the Trademark Sunrise Phase for .agent domains is entering its final stretch, with verified trademark holders needing to submit their claims by April 27 before public registration opens.The Sunrise period gives trademark holders the opportunity to secure exact-match .agent domain names and protect their brands before the namespace becomes broadly available. As interest around agent identity, autonomous software, and agent-driven commerce continues to grow, Headless Domains is positioning .agent as a live and usable identity layer for the next generation of software.“The top level domain .agent is not just a label, it is identity infrastructure for the agentic web,” said Michael Michelini, Founder at Headless Domains. “This is the final call for trademark holders that want to protect their brand and secure their place in a namespace built for autonomous systems.”Unlike future-looking conversations around agent identity, .agent is already live today. The company says .agent is already usable today for agents, builders, and organizations that want a dedicated naming layer for discoverability, trust, and coordination in machine-native environments. The ecosystem is designed to support discoverable identity, structured manifests, capability signaling, lookup, and ongoing operational workflows for agents, builders, and organizations.That makes the Sunrise deadline relevant not only for defensive brand protection, but also for companies that want to establish an early presence in a live namespace built for AI agents and machine-native services. Verified trademark holders may apply for exact-match .agent names during the Sunrise Phase. After April 27, public registration is expected to open more broadly, shifting access from trademark-limited claims to first-come, first-served availability.“Momentum around .agent is building quickly,” said Michelini. “The important point is simple. This is already live, and April 27 is the deadline for trademark holders to move before the public phase begins.”Trademark holders can learn more or begin the claim process at https://headlessdomains.com/agent About Headless DomainsHeadless Domains is building the live .agent ecosystem for autonomous AI, digital identity, and next-generation internet naming. Its mission is to give agents, builders, and organizations a practical namespace they can use now.

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