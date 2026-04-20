SleePare Launches Try & Buy Online-Mattress Store & Showroom in San Francisco, California

Founder Shanir Kol SleePare San Francisco Logo Reference image: SleePare Los Angeles showroom. The new San Francisco location opens April 28,2026 at 50 De Haro Street.

Leading online-mattress retailer SleePare launches its ninth U.S. try-and-buy online mattress store and showroom at 50 De Haro Street, San Francisco.

Fazi was incredibly knowledgeable and helpful without being pushy. If you want to get a sense for a lot of online mattress brands in one store, this is definitely the place to do it!” — Ariel Mitnick

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SleePare, the leading try-and-buy online-mattress retailer, today opens its ninth U.S. showroom at 50 De Haro Street in San Francisco, bringing Bay Area shoppers a new way to test online-exclusive mattress brands in person before they buy.SleePare's try-and-buy concept lets guests test any of the exclusive online mattresses in the store before making a buying decision. In a no-pressure environment with personalized support throughout the process, customers get exactly what they need when buying a mattress.For years, buying a mattress has been one of the most frustrating purchases in America. Traditional mattress retail has been defined by high-pressure sales, opaque pricing, and a narrow selection of house-branded products. The rise of direct-to-consumer mattress brands in the 2010s delivered better prices and longer sleep trials, but created a new problem: most online mattresses cannot be tested before they are purchased. SleePare was built to close that gap.The new San Francisco location carries an extensive line of high-quality mattresses from top online brands, including:- Bear- Casper- DreamCloud- Helix- Leesa- MLILY- Nectar- WinkBedsThese brands are generally only available online. SleePare puts the testing experience back in the customer's hands, giving them a chance to feel the mattress before they commit.Most online mattress manufacturers sell directly to consumers, which means shoppers rarely get the chance to try a bed before buying it. With SleePare's concept, customers get the best of both worlds: high-quality online-exclusive mattresses they can physically test, with the confidence that they are choosing a bed that actually fits their sleep style and body.SleePare also price-matches every mattress in the showroom against the brand's own online price. That means customers can test their options side by side and make a confident purchase, knowing they are getting the lowest possible price. There is no sales commission structure, no scripted pitches, and no pressure to close on the spot."Fazi was incredibly knowledgeable and helpful without being pushy. If you want to get a sense for a lot of online mattress brands in one store, this is definitely the place to do it," wrote Ariel Mitnick in a recent SleePare customer review.About SleePareSleePare is a trusted online and brick-and-mortar mattress retailer known for meeting customers where they are. The company's online-exclusive mattress brands break down the barrier between e-commerce and in-store shopping by giving customers a chance to try before they buy.Founded with the belief that buying a mattress should be straightforward, SleePare has grown from a single showroom in New York City to a network of locations across the United States. The company carries a carefully curated selection of online-exclusive mattress brands that customers would otherwise only find through e-commerce sites, allowing shoppers to compare firmness levels, materials, and feel in a single visit.What Makes SleePare Different?- Online-exclusive brands under one roof: Sought-after mattress brands not typically found in traditional mattress stores.- Try & buy experience: Customers can physically test every online-exclusive mattress in the showroom as long as they need, with no pressure and no commission-driven sales.- Best price guaranteed: SleePare matches the brand's online price on every mattress in the showroom.- Return policy: SleePare accepts returns on unopened mattresses.- Free delivery: Complimentary mattress delivery across the US and Canada, with same-day delivery available for $99.- White-glove setup: Optional in-home setup and old-mattress removal.- Expert guidance: In-store sleep experts provide personalized, commission-free advice tailored to body type, sleep position, and budget. Nine U.S. locations : New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Tysons Corner VA, Boston, Miami, Long Island NY, Dallas, and now San Francisco.- No hidden fees: No added shipping costs, customs fees, or surprise charges at checkout.Why Choose SleePare San Francisco?The San Francisco Bay Area has one of the highest concentrations of online mattress buyers in the country, yet shoppers have had few options to physically test those beds. The region's tech-savvy consumers are comfortable researching and purchasing online, but a mattress is one of the few products where a photo, a spec sheet, and a review are not enough. Feel, support, and temperature regulation all matter, and all are difficult to judge without lying on the mattress first.SleePare's new San Francisco showroom closes that gap. Customers no longer have to rely only on online reviews or hope that a mattress bought sight unseen will suit their body. The showroom carries options spanning memory foam, hybrid, innerspring, latex, and cooling technologies, across firmness levels from plush to extra firm, with specialty selections for side sleepers, hot sleepers, couples with different firmness preferences, and shoppers with back or joint pain.The showroom sits at 50 De Haro Street in the Showplace Square and Design District, convenient to SoMa, Potrero Hill, the Mission, and Hayes Valley.What to Expect at the San Francisco ShowroomAppointments are recommended but not required. Walk-in customers are welcome during business hours, and booking in advance ensures a more private, personalized experience without waiting. A SleePare sleep expert will guide customers through the showroom, explaining the differences between brands, materials, and constructions, and recommending options based on each shopper's specific needs. The atmosphere is quiet and relaxed, designed for genuine testing rather than transactional sales.SleePare Mattress In-Store OpportunitySleePare's try-and-buy online mattress showroom in San Francisco is now open. Visit the store to test top online mattress brands and take advantage of the best-price match guarantee.For more information, visit SleePare's website or the San Francisco mattress store Contact:SleePare Mattress Store San Francisco50 De Haro Street, San Francisco, CA 94103+1 415-740-6608SF@sleepare.comGrand Opening: Tuesday, April 28, 2026Finding the Right Mattress Is EasySleePare's ninth U.S. try-and-buy showroom empowers Bay Area customers to find the mattress that fits their body, their budget, and their sleep style, in a single visit.

SleePare Mattress Showroom Image Film

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