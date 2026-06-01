Taction Software Unveils AI-Driven Platform to Eliminate Healthcare Revenue Leakage

Taction Software's AI-driven platform helps healthcare organizations predict and prevent claim denials before submission, targeting $262 billion in annual revenue leakage. Taction's unified platform integrates AI-powered RCM, EHR, and telehealth on a single cloud-native system built for healthcare providers of all sizes. Healthcare leaders are turning to AI-driven RCM solutions as 66% of revenue cycle executives cite machine learning as their top investment priority through 2030.

Taction combines AI-powered RCM, next-gen EHR, telehealth into one platform that cuts claim denials, speeds reimbursements, and lets clinicians focus on care

Our AI-driven approach doesn't just automate broken workflows — it predicts and prevents claim denials before they happen.” — Arinder Singh Suri, CEO, Taction Software

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Taction Software, a full-spectrum healthcare technology company , today announced its strategic vision for transforming revenue cycle management through artificial intelligence — tackling the billions of dollars lost each year across the U.S. healthcare system due to preventable claim denials.Healthcare organizations across the United States are losing significant revenue every year due to preventable claim denials, inefficient billing workflows, and fragmented technology systems that fail to connect clinical and financial operations. As margins tighten and regulatory complexity escalates, the need for an intelligent, unified approach to revenue cycle management has never been more urgent.Taction Software is answering that need with a platform that goes far beyond traditional RCM automation. By embedding artificial intelligence and machine learning across its entire healthcare technology ecosystem — spanning electronic health records, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and revenue cycle management — Taction is enabling healthcare providers to predict and prevent denials before they happen, rather than chasing them after the fact."The healthcare industry loses hundreds of billions of dollars each year to preventable claim denials and inefficient billing processes," said Arinder Singh, Healthcare IT Consultant, Founder & CEO at Taction Software. "Our AI-driven approach doesn't just automate existing broken workflows — it fundamentally reimagines how healthcare organizations manage their revenue cycle by predicting and preventing denials before they happen."The Scale of the ProblemThe revenue cycle crisis in American healthcare continues to grow. Industry research consistently shows that initial claim denial rates are rising year over year, and the cost of reworking and resubmitting each denied claim places an enormous administrative and financial burden on providers. For large health systems, this translates to millions of dollars in annual write-offs and overhead that could otherwise be directed toward patient care.At the same time, healthcare executives overwhelmingly cite AI and machine learning as their top investment priority for revenue cycle operations in the years ahead — a clear signal that the industry recognizes manual processes are no longer sustainable.How Taction's AI-Powered Platform WorksTaction's approach is built on four interconnected pillars that work together to create a closed-loop system between clinical care and financial performance.Intelligent RCM Engine — At the core of Taction's platform is a predictive denial prevention system powered by machine learning. The engine analyzes historical claims data, payer-specific rules, and real-time coding patterns to flag potential issues before a claim is submitted. Automated coding suggestions, real-time eligibility verification, and AI-optimized claims routing work together to reduce the denial rate dramatically — helping providers capture revenue that would otherwise be lost.AI-Powered Electronic Health Records — Taction's next-generation EHR incorporates ambient AI clinical documentation, enabling physicians to spend less time on paperwork and more time with patients. Voice-enabled documentation, predictive clinical insights, and automated workflows significantly reduce the documentation burden that consumes a large portion of the clinical workday. Critically, the EHR feeds structured clinical data directly into the RCM engine, ensuring that coding and billing are accurate from the point of care.Integrated Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring — With telehealth now a permanent component of care delivery, Taction's platform extends beyond basic video visits to include remote diagnostics, AI-driven patient triaging, integrated prescription management, and real-time wearable data integration. Every virtual encounter is seamlessly captured in the EHR and processed through the RCM engine, eliminating the revenue leakage that often accompanies telehealth services.Analytics and Decision Support — A cross-platform intelligence layer connects clinical outcomes with financial performance metrics, giving healthcare leaders a unified dashboard to monitor denial trends, identify root causes, benchmark performance, and make data-driven strategic decisions. Predictive analytics highlight emerging risks before they become systemic problems."Healthcare providers shouldn't have to choose between delivering excellent patient care and maintaining financial health," added Arinder Singh. "By unifying clinical and financial workflows on a single intelligent platform, we're giving healthcare organizations the tools to excel at both."Why This Matters NowThe healthcare industry is at an inflection point. The global healthcare IT market is expanding rapidly, and within this landscape, AI has moved from experimental to essential — with providers increasingly deploying AI tools across both administrative and clinical applications.Simultaneously, regulatory changes are driving urgency. CMS rules around automated prior authorization are pushing the industry toward real-time, AI-driven payer connectivity. Providers who adopt intelligent RCM systems now will be positioned to comply with new requirements while capturing a significant competitive advantage in operational efficiency.For healthcare CFOs and revenue cycle leaders, the calculus is simple: organizations that continue relying on manual, reactive denial management will fall further behind, while those that invest in predictive, AI-powered platforms will reclaim revenue, reduce costs, and free their teams to focus on higher-value work.About Taction SoftwareTaction Software is a healthcare technology company delivering AI-powered solutions across electronic health records, telehealth, remote patient monitoring, and revenue cycle management. With a mission to streamline healthcare operations and improve patient outcomes through intelligent technology, Taction serves healthcare providers of all sizes with a secure, HIPAA-compliant, cloud-native platform. The company's unified approach eliminates the inefficiencies of fragmented point solutions, giving healthcare organizations a single technology partner for their digital transformation journey.For more information, visit https://www.tactionsoft.com/

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