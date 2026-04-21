Travel Saga Holidays Launches International Vacation Packages for Indian Families and Couples Travel Saga Holidays

Expanded outbound travel packages include Europe, Dubai, Bali and more with itinerary planning, hotel bookings and visa guidance for Indian travelers.

The expanded package portfolio has been developed to give Indian travelers organized international holiday options with flexible planning and destination support.” — Jeetu Sainani

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, April 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Saga Holidays has announced the launch of an expanded range of international tour packages for Indian travelers seeking organized vacations to destinations across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The new offerings are designed to support growing interest in overseas leisure travel with structured itineraries, destination guidance and travel planning assistance.

The company stated that the expanded portfolio includes holiday packages for destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, Thailand, Bali, Maldives, Vietnam, Turkey and selected European countries. The packages are available for families, honeymoon couples, solo travelers, friend groups and corporate travelers.

According to Travel Saga Holidays, the launch reflects increasing demand from Indian travelers looking for simplified international travel options that combine accommodation, transportation planning, sightseeing support and documentation guidance under one service model.

“International travel demand from India continues to grow across multiple traveler segments,” said Jeetu Sainani, CEO of Travel Saga Holidays. “The expanded package portfolio has been developed to provide travelers with organized options that can be tailored to their schedules, budgets and destination preferences.”

The company said many travelers now prefer professionally planned itineraries rather than arranging flights, hotels and local transportation separately. In response, the new package lineup has been structured to offer flexible planning options and centralized booking assistance.

Destinations Included in the Expanded Portfolio

Travel Saga Holidays said the newly announced packages cover both short-haul and long-haul destinations.

Europe

Europe packages are intended for travelers interested in multi-country vacations, city tours, scenic experiences and heritage destinations. Depending on the itinerary selected, packages may include one or more European countries and guided sightseeing options.

Dubai and the UAE

Dubai remains a preferred destination among Indian outbound travelers. Travel Saga Holidays stated that its Dubai packages include options for family holidays, shopping trips, leisure stays and city sightseeing.

Singapore and Southeast Asia

Packages for Singapore, Thailand, Bali and Vietnam are designed for travelers seeking shorter international vacations with a mix of urban attractions, beaches and family-friendly experiences.

Maldives

Maldives packages are available for honeymooners and travelers seeking resort-based stays, private island experiences and short-duration premium holidays.

Turkey and Other Emerging Destinations

The company also reported growing traveler interest in Turkey and other destinations offering culture, architecture and regional travel experiences.

Package Inclusions

Travel Saga Holidays said package features may vary based on destination, travel season and traveler requirements. Available services include:

Flight booking assistance

Hotel reservations across multiple categories

Airport transfer coordination

Sightseeing arrangements

Visa guidance and documentation assistance

Travel insurance support

Honeymoon itinerary planning

Family holiday customization

Group and corporate travel planning

Flexible itinerary modifications where available

The company noted that package inclusions depend on final booking selection and supplier availability.

Focus on Customized Travel Planning

According to Travel Saga Holidays, Indian travelers are increasingly requesting customized itineraries instead of fixed-format departures. As a result, the company has expanded planning options that allow travelers to personalize their holidays.

Customization requests may include:

Trip duration changes

Hotel category upgrades or alternatives

Additional sightseeing activities

Private airport transfers

Multi-city itineraries

Honeymoon arrangements

Family-focused schedules

Budget-oriented travel plans

The company said custom planning is particularly popular among honeymoon couples, families with children and travelers celebrating anniversaries or milestone events.

Visa and Documentation Support

Travel Saga Holidays stated that visa procedures remain one of the most common concerns for travelers booking international holidays. Many destinations require supporting documents, appointment scheduling, proof of travel arrangements and travel insurance.

To help travelers prepare, the company offers documentation guidance as part of its travel planning services. This may include checklist support, itinerary coordination and appointment-related assistance. Final visa approvals are issued solely by the relevant embassy, consulate or immigration authority.

Seasonal Booking Trends

The company said inquiries for outbound travel generally increase during summer holidays, festive periods and year-end vacation seasons. Destinations with direct flight connectivity, family attractions and shorter travel times often receive strong interest from Indian travelers.

Travel Saga Holidays added that early planning may provide travelers with broader choices in airfare, hotel inventory and sightseeing availability during peak travel periods.

Booking Process

According to the company, travelers can begin with a consultation to discuss destination interests, travel dates, budget range and preferred trip duration. Based on those requirements, package options may be prepared for review.

Once a package is selected, Travel Saga Holidays coordinates booking support and pre-departure planning assistance. Post-booking customer support may also be available depending on the travel package chosen.

Company Background

Travel Saga Holidays is a Jaipur-based travel services company providing domestic and international holiday planning solutions. Its services include customized tour packages, hotel bookings, flight assistance, visa guidance, travel insurance support and itinerary planning for leisure and business travelers.

The company serves travelers across India seeking organized travel arrangements for vacations, honeymoons, family trips and group tours.

Media Contact

Travel Saga Holidays India Private Limited

CEO: Jeetu Sainani

Office: Block D, Police Station Plot, Near Vaishali Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Vaishali Nagar, Jaipur, Rajasthan 302021, India

Website: https://travelsagaholidays.in/

Holiday Packages: https://travelsagaholidays.in/travel-services/holiday-packages-from-india/

Email: info@travelsagaholidays.in

Phone: +91 7300007075

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