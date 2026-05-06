Manchester-Based Freelance SEO Consultant Harrison Lemon Supports Businesses with Organic Search Strategy

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Lemon, an independent freelance SEO consultant based in Manchester, offers search engine optimisation services to businesses looking to improve their organic search performance and digital visibility.Operating as a standalone consultancy rather than through an agency structure, Harrison Lemon supports organisations of varying sizes across a range of sectors. Service areas include technical SEO audits, local SEO, content strategy, and Elementor-based web design and development on the WordPress platform.Technical SEO audits examine the structural components of a website that influence how search engines crawl and index pages, including site architecture, URL structure, page performance, and internal linking. Local SEO services focus on Google Business Profile optimisation and visibility within geographically targeted search results, which is particularly relevant for businesses serving defined local markets.Content strategy work involves the development of articles and landing pages informed by keyword research and user intent, with the aim of aligning website content with the queries made by a target audience. Web design and development services are delivered using Elementor, with site structure and on-page optimisation considered during the design phase rather than addressed after launch.As a freelance SEO consultant Manchester businesses and organisations in other regions can engage on either a project or retained basis, Harrison Lemon operates under a direct-to-practitioner model. This format differs from larger agency engagements in that client communication and service delivery are handled by the same individual.Search engine optimisation is an established discipline within digital marketing, encompassing technical, on-page, and off-page factors. Search engine guidelines are periodically updated by providers such as Google, which can influence how websites are ranked in organic results. Ongoing SEO activity is commonly used by organisations to respond to these changes and maintain long-term organic visibility alongside other marketing channels. Harrison Lemon SEO is based in Manchester, a city with an established digital marketing sector, and serves clients through remote engagement models across the United Kingdom and internationally.For further information on SEO consultancy and web design services, visit https://harrisonlemon.co.uk/

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