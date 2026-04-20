Free Wheelchair Mission Celebrates 25 Years of Transforming Lives Through Mobility

Lotus Blossom, one of the first wheelchair recipients, with her parents in India New GEN 4 JOY wheelchair introduced in 2025 Special 25th Anniversary Logo

Global humanitarian nonprofit marks milestone with over 1.5 million wheelchairs delivered and bold vision to reach 3 million by 2035

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Wheelchair Mission today announced the start of its 25th anniversary year, marking a quarter century of providing mobility, renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy to people living with disabilities in developing countries around the world.Founded on April 20, 2001, by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, the organization has distributed more than 1.5 million wheelchairs across 95 countries, empowering individuals to experience independence and opportunity for the first time.“This milestone is a testament to the dedication of our team, the strength of our partnerships, and the generosity of our supporters,” said Nuka Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Free Wheelchair Mission. “While the need remains great, we are incredibly grateful for what has been accomplished over the past 25 years. As we look ahead, we are focused on our next major goal: delivering 3 million wheelchairs by 2035 and accelerating our capacity to transform lives.”Over the past two and a half decades, Free Wheelchair Mission has introduced four generations of wheelchairs that are innovative, cost-effective, and durable for the rugged environments of the developing world. This progression culminates in the organization’s award-winning GEN 4 JOY wheelchair, which was announced last year and is now beginning to ship to distribution partners worldwide. The new wheelchair represents a significant advancement in comfort, durability, and adaptability.Looking ahead, the organization is ramping up production of the GEN 4 JOY as part of an ambitious effort to deliver 3 million wheelchairs by 2035, further extending its global impact.“For me, even after 25 years, every wheelchair delivery to a recipient is still deeply moving,” said Schoendorfer. “Each time someone is lifted into a wheelchair, it is a powerful reminder that this person is seen, valued, and loved by Jesus. As I look to the future, we will continue to rely on God’s blessings and the faithful support of many to reach those still waiting.”To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Free Wheelchair Mission will introduce a special anniversary logo and launch a year-long storytelling initiative, sharing powerful photos, videos, and personal stories that highlight the organization’s impact over the past quarter century.The celebration will culminate this fall with its signature Miracle of Mobility events, taking place in Orange County, Seattle, and virtually, with additional locations to be announced.About Free Wheelchair MissionOver the past 25 years, Free Wheelchair Mission has provided more than 1.5 million wheelchairs to those living with disabilities across 95 countries. Founded in 2001 by Don Schoendorfer, PhD, Free Wheelchair Mission is a humanitarian, faith-based nonprofit based in Irvine, California, that designs and manufactures cost-efficient, durable wheelchairs for individuals living with disabilities in developing countries. In collaboration with a worldwide network of like-minded partners that facilitates wheelchair distribution, the charity provides renewed dignity, independence, freedom, and joy through the gift of mobility, all at no cost to the recipient.Connect with Free Wheelchair Mission:Website: www.FreeWheelchairMission.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.