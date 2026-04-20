Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Masicule Cocktail Function, Settlers Monument, Makhanda

Professor Barney and Mrs Pityana,

Professor Sizwe Mabizela,

Professor Siphwio Mahala, Chairperson of the National Arts Festival,

Monica Newton, Ceo of the National Arts Festival,

Board Members of the National Arts Festival,

Honoured guests,

National Arts Festival board members,

Ladies and gentlemen.

I am truly delighted to join you this evening at my very first Masicule.

From everything I have heard about this uniquely special event here in Makhanda, I have no doubt that I will leave feeling moved, inspired, and uplifted. This is something we all deeply need in these turbulent and uncertain times.

Ladies and gentlemen,

Music, throughout the history of the world, has played many powerful roles. It has been present in our fireside gatherings, helping us tell our stories, preserve our memories, and remind us who we are and where we come from.

It has stood at the forefront of protest, resistance, and change, giving voice to our suffering, our struggles, and our dreams of a better future.

It is also a language that transcends boundaries, reaching across time and space, beyond walls and divisions, beyond age, gender, culture, and experience, to speak directly to our hearts and souls.

South Africa’s musicality and rhythm are legendary, and we have been privileged to witness extraordinary artists who have shaped the soundtrack of our lives. Many of them have graced the Masicule stage, including the late great Sibongile Khumalo, the renowned Vusi Mahlasela, the Eastern Cape’s own Dumza Maswana, and the incomparable Zoë Modiga.

Their presence here reminds us that supporting music in our communities, in our schools, in our universities, and at a professional level is not a luxury. It is something we must actively nurture and encourage in others.

Tonight, we also celebrate Makhanda, a city of deep character and undeniable challenges. It faces real difficulties, but it is also a place of extraordinary resilience and collaboration.

As highlighted by the work of the National Arts Festival, the story of this city is being reshaped through collective effort, with communities, organisations, and residents working together to build hope and create a better future. Makhanda is known for its outstanding schools, its pioneering university, the vibrant National Arts Festival, and its remarkable choral tradition.

Distinguished guests,

The choirs performing tonight have dedicated months to preparing their pieces and to coming together as one massed choir. This is no small achievement. There are many ways they could have spent their time, scrolling, tapping, and swiping.

In all seriousness, in the midst of demanding school schedules, it is truly inspiring to see so many young people commit themselves to something so meaningful. It is equally heartening to recognise the dedication of their teachers, who invest their time and passion in nurturing this talent and guiding these choirs.

I am genuinely looking forward to sharing this experience with all of you tonight, and I have a strong feeling that this will not be my last Masicule.

I Thank you.

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