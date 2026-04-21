Luxury Tribe India 2026 Strengthens India's Hosting Credentials and Thailand's Place in the Outbound Brief

Luxury Tribe India 2026 seventh edition at Jaipur. The seventh edition of Luxury Tribe India brought together partner brands from 45 countries with buyers from 22 Indian cities at Jaipur, 16–18 March 2026. Luxury travel buyers and global partner brands in curated meetings at Luxury Tribe India 2026 Luxury Tribe co-founders Sheetal Rastogi at the seventh edition in Jaipur ILLUME 2026 luxury travel trade forum panel discussion in Jaipur.

Seventh edition demonstrates what Indian palace properties deliver as host destinations, while Thai luxury brands deepen their hold on India's outbound calendar

This Luxury Tribe edition reaffirmed that Indian hospitality is ready to host the world, and that Thailand has earned its place in the year-round priorities of India's luxury travel trade.” — Sheetal Rastogi, Founder, Luxury Tribe

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The seventh edition of Luxury Tribe India, the country's first and only luxury travel trade platform , concluded on March 18 after three days of curated one-to-one meetings between 75-plus international partner brands from 45 countries and buyers from 22 Indian cities. For India's hospitality fraternity and for Thailand, two markets connected to the Indian luxury traveller in distinct ways, the three days at The Leela Palace, Jaipur carried specific commercial weight.Luxury Tribe India 2026 was designed around a three-day format: the opening day hosted the sixth edition of ILLUME by Luxury Tribe, the platform's immersive knowledge forum featuring fireside chats and panels, followed by two days of structured, curated one-to-one meetings between partner brands and India's most active luxury travel buyers. An off-site evening at the City Palace, Jaipur, anchored the social programme with Rajasthani performance, Indian heritage and a quality of welcome that delegates from 45 countries continued to talk about long after the three days ended.What Indian hospitality demonstrated as a hostFor India, the seventh edition was a working demonstration of what the country's hospitality fraternity is capable of as a host. Over three days in Jaipur, brand directors from JOALI Maldives, Velaa Private Island, the Jumeirah Group, The Dolder Grand, The Alpina Gstaad, Virgin Limited Edition, Castelfalfi, Il Borro, The Apurva Kempinski Bali, The Ritz-Carlton Masai Mara, North Island Seychelles, Lizard Island, and Octola Private Wilderness shared corridors with India's most influential travel designers and wedding planners.The calibre of the room was the message. When 75-plus global luxury brands from 45 countries choose to fly to India and spend three days in a curated setting, the signal to India's hospitality industry is direct: the host destination is a canvas. It carries its own brand equity. For any general manager of a leading Indian palace, resort or heritage property reading this, the seventh edition is a reference point for what hosting Luxury Tribe India delivers — three days of proximity to the world's most storied luxury brands, alongside the country's most influential outbound buyers, in a setting designed for real relationship-building.Thailand's four-year commitment to the Indian luxury buyer roomFor Thailand, the brief was different. Thai brands arrived in strength to a room they read as strategic rather than incidental. The Sukhothai Bangkok, Dusit Thani Bangkok, Centara Reserve Samui and Kimpton Kitalay Samui all participated, sitting across the table from buyers managing some of India's most active outbound itineraries."The Sukhothai Bangkok has been here for four years in a row," said Danat Thanoosilp, Director of Sales & Marketing, The Sukhothai Bangkok. "Luxury Tribe is the home of luxury travel buyers who have quite diverse interest. As an independent hotel, it would be challenging to reach those buyers across India directly. The value of Luxury Tribe is the quality of engagement. The platform brings together the right people in the right setting, and what we see in return is value, not volume."The ILLUME Luxury Summit, in its sixth edition, opened the three days with three fireside chats and four panels including The Indian Wedding Opportunity, Show Me The Money, and India's Wealth Map 2026. Delegates heard from Indian wedding planners, global hoteliers, brand directors, travel designers and wealth analysts. ILLUME 2026 also unveiled the India Luxury Traveller Benchmark Trend Intelligence Report: ‘Nine Personas Shaping Luxury Travel Behaviour in India’, the platform's research study mapping the Indian affluent traveller across nine distinct profiles.For Thailand, three of those profiles speak directly to property positioning: the Restoration Seeker, the affluent traveller pursuing longevity-led recovery and wellness immersion; the City-Plus Escapist, the time-efficient affluent who wants high stimulation in Bangkok followed by calm in Samui or Phuket; and the Multi-Gen Principal, the family decision-maker organising travel for three generations across one trip.The commercial scale behind these conversationsIndia's luxury travel market reached USD 72.9 billion in 2024. The country adds 33,000 new millionaires every year, and projects ultra-high-net-worth growth at 50 percent by 2028, against a global average of 30 percent. One in five Indian millionaires is now under 40. India recorded 38.9 million outbound departures in 2024, with annual international travel spend at USD 17 billion.Thailand sits among the top three short-haul luxury corridors for Indian outbound, and the Indian wedding market — addressed directly in one of the ILLUME by Luxury Tribe fireside chats — continues to explore Thai destinations for milestone celebrations."When these two sides come together, something powerful happens," said Sheetal Rastogi, Founder of Luxury Tribe, India's first and only luxury travel trade platform. "Meetings become more meaningful. Conversations become more honest. Partnerships begin as relationships built with warmth, intent and long-term possibility. This edition reaffirmed that Indian hospitality is ready to host the world, and that Thailand has earned its place in the year-round priorities of India's luxury travel trade."The road ahead — Luxury Tribe India 2027For general managers and sales directors of Thai properties, the operational read from Jaipur is direct. The Indian luxury client increasingly arrives with a travel designer who has spent the year being briefed in person on the seasonality calendar, the room categories suited to each persona, and the offers worth surfacing.Luxury Tribe will return for its eighth edition from March 16 to 18, 2027, with the host destination to be announced. The ILLUME Luxury Summit will return for its seventh edition alongside it. The World Travel Magazine India Edition, a quarterly publication for India's affluent reader, launches in May 2026. The full India Luxury Traveller Benchmark Trend Intelligence Report: ‘Nine Personas Shaping Luxury Travel Behaviour in India’, previewed at ILLUME 2026, follows in the days ahead.About Luxury TribeLuxury Tribe is India's first and only luxury travel trade platform and knowledge authority, bringing together the country's most influential travel designers, wedding planners and luxury travel buyers with the world's finest hospitality brands. Through annual editions, year-round trade intelligence and curated industry connections, the platform shapes the conversation at the heart of India's luxury travel trade. Founded by Sheetal Rastogi, with co-founders Khushboo Rastogi and Vishal Jain, Luxury Tribe is the home of the ILLUME Luxury Summit.— ENDS —MEDIA CONTACTLuxury Tribe — Media RelationsArminder Kaur / Tanvy Aggarwalpr@luxurytribeindia.com

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