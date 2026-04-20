Nijigen no Mori to Launch Anniversary Campaign at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato for Birthdays and Special Occasions

Introduces Exclusive "Shinobi-Zato Anniversary Stickers"

AWAJI, JAPAN, April 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visitors can become a Shinobi at Nijigen no Mori. In this immersive landscape, the story is not observed, but experienced. "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato" is a massive, life-sized recreation of the Hidden Leaf Village (Konohagakure no Sato), offering a unique setting where visitors can step directly into the world of the hit anime.

Within this portal to the ninja world, visitors can stand before the awe-inspiring Hokage Rock and enjoy a bowl of ramen at the well-known Ramen Ichiraku. The experience continues with opportunities to test ninja skills through the physical and mental challenges of the “Heaven Scroll” (Ten no Maki) and “Earth Scroll” (Chi no Maki) attractions.

This world is set within the natural beauty of Nijigen no Mori, an expansive anime theme park located amid the greenery of Awaji Island where entertainment and nature come together.

Access to the attraction is available via bus routes crossing the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge from Osaka and Kobe, as well as direct buses from Kansai International Airport, making the park convenient for international visitors.

Starting Monday, April 20, 2026, exclusive “Shinobi-Zato Anniversary Stickers” will be distributed to guests celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other special occasions.

These limited-edition stickers will be offered free of charge as commemorative items. To receive one, guests may speak with a "Shinobi" (staff member) within the attraction area. The stickers are designed to mark special moments, including birthdays, trips with friends and family, and other memorable visits, and are available exclusively at NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

■Shinobi-Zato Anniversary Stickers: Overview

Launch Date:

Monday, April 20, 2026

Location:

Inside "NARUTO&BORUTO Shinobi-Zato"

Hours:

10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Details:

We are launching the distribution of "Shinobi-Zato Anniversary Stickers" to celebrate guests' special days.

Stickers are provided free of charge to guests visiting for birthdays, anniversaries, or other celebrations. Guests can receive the sticker by approaching a "Shinobi" within the attraction area to add a special highlight to their Shinobi-Zato memories.

Price:

Free ※A valid admission ticket to the attraction is required.

Official Website:

https://nijigennomori.com/en/naruto_shinobizato/

■About NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato

NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato is an attraction themed around the popular ninja anime NARUTO and BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, which follows the story of Boruto Uzumaki, the son of Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of NARUTO.

The area recreates the Hidden Leaf Village, featuring a large Hokage Rock monument and life-size figures of characters from the TV anime series. Visitors can experience the world of the series through interactive attractions, including athletic training courses and a three-story maze.

■About Nijigen no Mori (Anime Awajishima Park)

Nijigen no Mori is an anime theme park located on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan. The sprawling park features famous titles from Japanese pop culture in interactive attractions set in the greenery of Awaji Island.

By utilizing digital and interactive technologies, the park offers immersive experiences for visitors of all ages and nationalities. It features attractions based on Japanese anime, manga, movies, and video games, allowing visitors to engage with these works through multi-sensory activities.

The park includes areas themed around classic titles such as NARUTO, Godzilla, Crayon Shinchan, and Dragon Quest, recreating the worlds of these works in a natural setting and offering hands-on, experiential attractions.

■Access

① By Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, take a highway bus bound for Sannomiya, Namba, or Umeda. Transfer at one of these major hubs to a highway bus heading to Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” Only one transfer is required, and the total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

② By Train + Highway Bus

From Kansai International Airport, travel by JR or Nankai Railway to the Osaka, Namba, or Sannomiya area. From there, transfer to a highway bus bound for Awaji Island. Please get off at either “Awaji IC” or “Nijigen no Mori.” The total travel time is approximately 3 hours.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2007 SHIPPUDEN All Rights Reserved.

©2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved.

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