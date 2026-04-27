TEMPO Outdoor to Debut Compact Double-Top Umbrella V2 at Canton Fair 2026 Phase 2

Tempo-Double-Top Umbrella V2 Tempo-Green C37 configuration for the Four Seasons Saudi Arabia resort umbrella program Tempo-Starbucks-spec custom market umbrella with Sunbrella fabric and marble key-lock base

V2 is our direct answer to what boutique hospitality and specialty retail clients have been asking for since Maximus M2 launched. The same build quality, but in a size that fits their projects.” — Shawn Luo, General Manager at TEMPO Outdoor.

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TEMPO Outdoor, a leading commercial outdoor umbrella manufacturer serving global hospitality and public-space projects, will unveil its newest product — the Double-Top Umbrella V2 — at the 139th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair), Phase 2, from April 23 through April 27 at the Pazhou Complex in Guangzhou. Buyers, designers, and distribution partners are invited to visit TEMPO at Booth 9.3K30.

Drawing on nearly two decades of commercial engineering experience as a China-based outdoor umbrella manufacturer, TEMPO developed the V2 as a compact sibling to its flagship Maximus M2. The new model inherits the defining mechanical DNA of the M2 platform while adapting its proportions for smaller commercial footprints — boutique cafés, resort villas, rooftop lounges, and residential-scale terraces where a full-sized multi-canopy umbrella system would be oversized.

The M2 Philosophy, Resized for Smaller Footprints

V2 carries forward the hardware and operational logic that have made the Maximus family a fixture across hospitality programs in Europe, North America, and the Middle East:

Full aluminum alloy frame — thickened commercial-grade profiles engineered for daily operation, paired with stainless-steel hardware throughout for long-term corrosion resistance.

Twin-canopy (double-top) structure — the dual-layer vent improves airflow, reduces wind load, and preserves the architectural silhouette that defines the Maximus line.

Quick-release rib construction — ribs detach individually without dismantling the hub, so replacements and fabric changes can be performed with the canopy still raised — eliminating the need to lower the umbrella and strip down the hub assembly that conventional designs require.

Adjustable rib-end tensioning — fine-tune canopy geometry to match fabric type, site exposure, and long-term maintenance requirements.

A Preview Showing for Priority Partners

As V2 sample units are still in final engineering, TEMPO will present the product at Canton Fair as a technical preview — complete with M2 reference samples on the booth floor, hardware cross-sections, full engineering drawings, and detailed specifications — allowing program buyers to secure launch-window allocations ahead of the full commercial rollout later in 2026.

Meet TEMPO at Canton Fair 2026 Phase 2

Dates: April 23 – 27, 2026

Hours: 9:30 – 18:00 daily

Venue: China Import and Export Fair Complex (Pazhou), Guangzhou, China

Booth: 9.3K30

Visitors are welcome to schedule a private meeting, review the 2026 commercial catalog, and explore OEM, ODM, and private-label program opportunities with the TEMPO team on-site.

About TEMPO Outdoor

Founded in 2008, TEMPO Outdoor is a commercial parasol manufacturer dedicated to designing, building, and testing shade products engineered for real-world weather. With two production bases in Nantong, China (combined annual capacity of roughly 2.35 million umbrellas), a design and showroom hub in Suzhou, and regional branches in Alabama (USA) and the United Kingdom, TEMPO supplies hotels, restaurants, beach clubs, retailers, and design-forward brands across more than 40 markets worldwide. Its portfolio spans cantilever, market, giant, and multi-canopy systems across three signature series — Tempo, Tempo Patio, and Velarium.

Learn more at https://tempooutdoor.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.