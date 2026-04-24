Tahan Music Co. Releases 'Just Ask Him,' a Country Song About Regret, Grace, and God Who Still Listens

Tahan Music Co. "Just Ask Him"

A new Tahan Music Co. single tells the story of a grieving woman, a late-night phone call, and the healing only Jesus can give.

The door is not self-forgiveness. The door is not public approval. The door is Jesus.” — Kristen Broughton

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tahan Music Co. is releasing a new country single, “ Just Ask Him ,” a deeply personal song about grief, regret, forgiveness, and the kind of mercy that still reaches people in the middle of the night when everything feels too heavy to carry.Built around a late-night phone call, the song enters one of the most painful spaces in someone's life and refuses to leave the listener there. Instead, it points toward the place where healing begins: not in denial, not in self-justification, and not in pretending the pain is smaller than it is, but in turning honestly to God and asking Him for what only He can give. The emotional shape of that story is embedded throughout the lyrics, which opens with a woman calling again at five past eleven, still heartbroken that her boy is in heaven, and closes with the promise that Jesus will listen and will always love her.In a music industry that often knows how to talk about heartbreak but rarely knows what to do with remorse, “Just Ask Him” chooses a harder and holier path. It does not flatten pain into a slogan or rush past sorrow to make the listener comfortable. It lingers long enough to acknowledge what grief really feels like. The clock keeps striking the same time. The tears keep coming. The conversations repeat because the wound is still open. The person on the other end of the line cares deeply, but also knows there is a limit to what any human voice can do. That is where the song’s central truth begins to emerge. There are places in the human heart where reassurance is not enough, distraction is not enough, and sheer willpower is not enough. At some point, if someone wants forgiveness, healing, or a new beginning, the only honest answer left is the one the song gives: Just Ask Him. That arc is not an invention layered onto the song after the fact. It is the song.What makes “Just Ask Him” especially powerful is that it does not speak from a distance. It is not commentary. It is a conversation that keeps happening because the pain keeps returning. The listener is drawn into a scene that feels painfully real: a woman who cannot stop replaying what happened, who wishes she could hold her boy for just one day, who keeps calling because she needs someone to hear her, and who is met not with condemnation, but with compassion and truth. The song never tells her that nothing happened. It never tells her to move on quickly. It never asks her to pretend she is fine. Instead, it acknowledges heartbreak for what it is and then places, right in the middle of that heartbreak, a door that is still open. The door is not self-forgiveness. The door is not public approval. The door is Jesus. If she wants to cry, if she wants to be healed, if she wants to be made new, she is told exactly where to go.That choice of focus matters. Tahan Music Co. has already established a pattern in its catalog of writing songs that go where many artists will not go, especially when the subject touches the unborn, the pain surrounding abortion, or the moral and emotional complexity people carry in silence. “Astronaut” was presented as a story from the perspective of an unborn child and a declaration of dignity and wonder at life’s earliest stage. “I Still Choose You” was framed as a deeper, more serious song than it first appears, and “This Is God’s Country” widened the lens into a cultural call for courage, truth, and life. Most recently, “I’d Never” was introduced as a song no artist had been willing to write, centered on a woman reflecting on a decision she regrets and the son she never met. “Just Ask Him” belongs naturally in that body of work, but it brings a different emphasis. This time the focus is not only on the grief itself, but on where that grief can go if it is finally brought honestly before God.That is what gives the song its emotional force. It is not merely sad. It is redemptive without becoming cheap. Many songs know how to create a wounded atmosphere. Far fewer know how to carry someone from woundedness into the possibility of restoration without sounding false or hurried. “Just Ask Him” does that by staying close to the actual experience of pain. The woman in the song is not portrayed as emotionally resolved. She is still calling. She is still crying. She is still trying to understand whether she will ever be alright and whether she will one day be made whole. The person answering her does not claim to fix everything. Instead, the song gently admits a human limitation and offers a real invitation: “I’m here for you but it’ll never be enough.” That is one of the wisest turns in the lyric because it honors both love and truth. Human caring and love matter. Listening matters. Staying on the phone matters. But there is a level of forgiveness, cleansing, and healing that nobody can manufacture for another. That is why the refrain lands with such clarity. It's Jesus. Just ask Him.There is also something remarkably compassionate in the way the song speaks about God. He is not distant, irritated, or waiting to humiliate someone who comes to Him broken. He is ready to hear, ready to listen, ready to love, and free from the kind of regret-driven rejection that people often project onto Him. One of the most tender movements in the lyric is the reassurance that she is still loved, still beautiful in His eyes, and still wanted by Him. The song even goes so far as to say there is no reason to be scared. These are not small lines. They are the difference between a song that merely laments and a song that opens the possibility of return. The wounded listener is not told that the past is trivial. She is told that the love of God is still greater.For Tahan Music Co., that message fits the deeper identity of the label. In prior releases, the label has consistently described its catalog as music from God, music shaped for real life, and music intended to stir courage, healing, hope, and truth. The meaning behind the name Tahan, “They All Have A Name,” has also been tied directly to the conviction that every life carries value and every story matters. “Just Ask Him” extends that mission by shifting attention to another reality people often carry in private: not only the dignity of the life that was lost, but the living person still carrying the aftermath, still wondering whether His grace can really reach that far. Tahan Music Co. answers that question with music that does not blink at the pain, yet refuses to let shame write the ending.The new single may also become one of the label’s most important ministry songs because it speaks into a place where many women and families live quietly, often without language. Public debate has a way of turning life issues into arguments, headlines, and hardened categories. Real people, however, live with memory. They live with specific hours on the clock. They live with tears that seem to return on schedule. They live with the ache of imagining who someone might have been. They live with the fear that what they regret most may also be the thing that keeps them far from God forever. “Just Ask Him” enters that private territory with unusual tenderness. It does not trivialize sin, but it refuses to make sin the end of the story. It suggests that the road back is not blocked. It is open, and the invitation is as direct as the title itself.That makes the song more than another emotional country release. It becomes a pastoral song without losing its country identity. It becomes a song of spiritual counsel without losing the realism of real pain. It sounds like the kind of song someone could play alone in a car, late at night, when they are finally willing to admit what they have been carrying. It sounds like the kind of song a friend could send quietly when they do not have the right words. It sounds like the kind of song that could matter in counseling rooms, women’s ministry conversations, post-abortion healing settings, and anywhere people need permission to believe that God still listens to the broken.That theme also gives the release a striking continuity with the rest of Tahan Music Co.’s catalog. From “Astronaut” to “Luke,” from “Seat at the Table” and “She Has a Name” to “I’d Never,” the label has built a body of work around life, truth, redemption, courage, and the human stories many artists avoid. But “Just Ask Him” may be one of the clearest examples yet of what makes that catalog distinct. It does not merely point to what was lost. It points to Jesus who still meets people after loss. It does not merely tell listeners what is wrong. It tells them where to go when they finally want to be made new.In that sense, the single is likely to resonate not only with listeners who already follow Tahan Music Co., but also with those who have never heard of the label and simply recognize the truth in the lyric. People know what it is to keep calling someone because grief is too loud to sit with alone. People know what it is to need more than sympathy. People know what it is to wonder whether forgiveness is actually possible or whether they have crossed some line that can never be uncrossed. “Just Ask Him” answers all of that with remarkable simplicity. It does not offer ten steps. It does not offer self-help. It offers Jesus.Tahan Music Co. is a Nashville-based country music label founded by Joel and Kristen Broughton , and led by the Holy Spirit aimed at truth, life, courage, and redemption. With “Just Ask Him,” the label adds another song to that growing vision, one that carries both the ache of grief and the possibility of peace. For listeners who have wondered whether God still hears people after devastating regret, the message of the song is not vague. It is steady, direct, and full of mercy.If you want forgiveness, He will be right there for you. Just Ask Him.

Tahan Music Co. Share a Song, Save a Life

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