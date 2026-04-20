Kyla Lee of Acumen Law Corporation, the Fearless Lawyer Who Changed the Game in BC Courts, Wins ThreeBestRated® Award
ThreeBestRated has certainly had an impact on our visibility. We have been very excited over the last several years to receive this recognition. It helps me feel more confident as a lawyer.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behind every victory, there is a ferocious fighter who refuses to give up. In the legal world, the courtroom often feels like a battlefield for lawyers, where success demands not only sharp legal expertise but also a deep understanding of clients’ needs and the challenges they face.
— Kyla Lee
In British Columbia, Kyla Lee exemplifies that fighting spirit, working relentlessly to preserve clients’ rights. She is known as a tough and straight-talking lawyer and is the first lawyer in BC to successfully defend an IRP appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada. She is also one of the few lawyers to decipher complex police DUI breathalyzer records. Her excellence and distinction in DUI law have earned her multiple awards, including continued recognition from ThreeBestRated®, which she has received since 2021.
Upon winning the ThreeBestRated award consecutively, Kyla said, “ThreeBestRated has certainly had an impact on our visibility. We have been very excited over the last several years to receive this recognition. It helps me feel more confident as a lawyer, and it allows me to bring that confidence into my interactions with my clients and not second-guess myself when I’m making tough decisions about cases or spur-of-the-moment decisions.”
Acumen Law Corporation - Dedicated to DUI and Driving Cases
Kyla leads a stronglegal team at Acumen Law Corporation with her wealth of experience in the province’s DUI law. The firm, true to its name, is defined by sharp legal insights and a meticulous approach, leaving no stone unturned in defending clients. The team ensures they cover every possible argument, from challenging the scientific reliability of breathalyzer results to dismantling an officer’s credibility through rigorous cross-examination.
At Acumen Law Corporation, client satisfaction is their highest priority. They ensure clients are fully satisfied and remain informed every step of the process. The team emphasizes honest and seamless communication with clients. Whether it is an IRP or ADP hearing or a routine court appearance, they provide regular updates to their clients through phone calls followed by emails after every proceeding. They also keep track of client communication using tools like Cleo. “This allows our clients to be informed about every aspect of their case, basically at the same time that we are informed about it.”
The team keeps themselves accessible 24/7 through text messages and calls in case of emergencies. “If somebody is pulled over or arrested at the roadside and it is 3 am in the morning, they can call us. All of our lawyers routinely check their emails even on weekends, so that we can get back to people typically within 24 hours.”
Inside the High-Stakes World of DUI Defense in British Columbia
The demanding nature of the criminal law extends the role of a defence lawyer beyond legal argument. Kyla gives a close look at what it truly looks like to defend DUI cases in British Columbia.
Despite handling many challenging cases in her career, Kyla finds that defending innocent clients often pushes her to the edge of her limits. In many cases, evidence clearly proves that her clients are not at fault but have been charged in the first place. Kyla said, “They are really hard to deal with and carry a great weight of responsibility. Because a lawyer is the person standing between an innocent and the system.”
Sometimes, clients might be at fault, and the role of a defense lawyer still remains crucial—because the system presumes individuals are innocent until proven guilty. Hence, a defense lawyer must ensure all evidence is tested, and every procedure is followed properly to ensure a conviction is based solely on valid evidence beyond a reasonable doubt. “A lawyer is still standing between the system and the person. Their role is more extrinsic, and they must ensure the system functions flawlessly, the person was treated properly, and that any finding of guilt is based solely on admissible evidence.”
What is more challenging are cases involving fatalities or loss of life. These cases often demand lawyers to witness the emotional toll on victims and their families, which is an added layer of difficulty. “It is hard to watch the emotional toll that the carnage of car accidents takes on communities, listen to families of deceased or severely injured individuals, and give statements about how it has impacted their lives. And that is something that does test our limits as a defense lawyer.”
Demanding, Yet Deeply Rewarding
Handling cases demands both legal expertise and a deep sense of accountability, as the outcome can significantly impact the lives of injured victims and their families. “One must compartmentalize those emotions that they are experiencing in those moments so that they can do a good job for the clients,” Kyla added. Guided by Michelle Obama’s principle: “when they go low, you go high,” Kyla ensures her conduct is always beyond reproach, even when opposing counsel uses inappropriate conduct.
Despite these challenges, Kyla finds deep fulfillment in her work. Beyond defending her clients in court, she often helps them find a path to recovery, quit addiction, and get better lives. “I have seen clients come back years later and tell me how well they are doing. I have a client who routinely shares with me his annual chip from his AA meetings for his years of sobriety. And, it just warms my heart that my clients are in a much better place in their lives.”
Evolving Trends in Impaired Driving Law in Canada
The impaired driving law in Canada has undergone significant changes in recent years. The first shift is the territories and provinces are shifting towards the administrative model used in British Columbia since 2010. According to this system, drunk driving has been decriminalized with license suspension for the first offense, rather than assuming it as a criminal offence.
At the same time, the country has been moving towards stricter penalties, including the removal of curative discharges, and lifetime driving bans for offences involving fatalities. Many believe that harsh and quick punishments may deter impaired driving. However, Kyla pointed out the lack of scientific evidence to back it up. She explained that alcohol decreases inhibition, making individuals less likely to think about the consequences of their actions. Similarly, an individual under the influence of alcohol may not accurately gauge their level of impairment to understand if they are able to get home safely.
Pulled Over? Here is a Guide to Protect the License Immediately
For individuals who face an IRP or ‘over 80’ charge, Kyla emphasizes the actions taken in the first moments to protect their driving privileges. The first thing is to have their license and insurance ready; keep the windows rolled down as the police approach; remain calm and prepared to avoid unnecessary complications.
Drivers are legally required to provide their name, address, and the details of the vehicle’s registered owner and there is no obligation to answer questions about prior whereabouts, destination, companions, and alcohol consumption. However, if they choose to repond, the answers must be true, as credibility is crucial in IRP proceedings and will later be assessed based on roadside statements.
In case of issuance of an IRP or being arrested, Kyla advises one to prepare a written account of all information right away while it remains fresh in mind and label it as “for my lawyer,” which may be helpful during the hearing. She also advises preserving all the relevant evidence right away, including the receipt from the bar, friends’ statements before they forget, medical records if any, and footage of a ring camera or doorbell camera. “When it comes to IRPs, the hearing usually takes place within fourteen days of the date you received the prohibition, during which you must collect evidence as quickly and as thoroughly as possible.”
Award-Winning Legal Representation
Kyla is a highly recognized DUI lawyer who has received numerous awards, including the Influential Businesswoman Award, the Badass Award, the Clawbies Award (2018, 2019, & 2023), the Women of Inspiration™ Awards, the ThreeBestRated® Award, and many more.
She is truly compassionate, yet an aggressive lawyer, who understands the emotional and legal challenges people face. She is committed to supporting them beyond just legal representation and approaches every case with integrity to preserve justice in British Columbia. To get in touch with Kyla and her team, visit Acumen Law Corporation.
Kyla Lee
Acumen Law Corporation
+1 604-685-8889
kyla@kylalee.ca
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Kyla Lee: The Fearless DUI Lawyer Transforming BC Courts | 2026 ThreeBestRated® Winner
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.