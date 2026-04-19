NR: DAGS BEGINS SURVEYS OF OLD CEMETERIES

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF ACCOUNTING AND GENERAL SERVICES

KA ʻOIHANA LOIHELU A LAWELAWE LAULĀ

KEITH A. REGAN

COMPTROLLER

KA LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

MEOH-LENG SILLIMAN

DEPUTY COMPTROLLER

KA HOPE LUNA HOʻOMALU HANA LAULĀ

DAGS BEGINS SURVEYS OF OLD CEMETERIES

Newly Created Cemetery Office Plans to Clean Neglected Cemeteries as Part of Statutory Requirements

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 18, 2026

HONOLULU — The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) will be surveying seven state cemeteries to ensure accurate land boundaries starting this month. Homeowners near the following properties should be advised that, in order to properly survey the properties, a drone will be used to take aerial images of the land. The following properties will be surveyed in the order listed, starting Monday, April 20, 2026:

Waiʻanae Japanese Cemetery, 85-271 Waianae Valley Rd., Waiʻanae

Waiʻanae Catholic/Sacred Hearts Cemetery, 85-759 Farrington Hwy., Waiʻanae

Puʻukamaliʻi Cemetery, 1821 Kamaliʻi St., ʻĀlewa Heights

Hanapēpē Cemetery, Lele Rd. (no street number), Hanapēpē, Kauaʻi

Puea Cemetery, 1440 North School St., Kalihi

ʻAiea Cemetery, 99-123 Uahi St., ʻAiea

Makiki Cemetery, 1630 Pensacola St., Makiki

It will take approximately 10 weeks to complete the surveys. Surveyors will be at each property between 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

DAGS’ Central Services Division (CSD) has a newly created Cemetery Office, which will be overseeing the work as prescribed under Hawaiʻi Revised Statutes §110-1. DAGS Director and Comptroller Keith Regan asked the Legislature in the last session for $2.3 million over two fiscal years to properly maintain these aging cemeteries, which he says did not receive the level of attention and care deserving of a last resting place for our community’s loved ones. The DAGS-managed cemeteries encompass a collective 27 acres of state land and include more than 5,900 interments.

Prior to this legislative appropriation, there were no state monies dedicated to support care for the state-owned cemeteries.

“More than 5,900 people are buried in our cemeteries, and it’s our duty to honor their lives in a way that is respectful. To have these cemeteries fall into disrepair is just inappropriate,” says Regan. “When you walk around these cemeteries and you see the condition they’re in, it is heartbreaking. We are grateful for the support of our legislature and Governor Green for providing additional resources.”

DAGS used some of the funding to stand up the new office, which hired AJAW, LLC and its subcontractor, Mana Surveying, to first reestablish the land boundaries. The cost of the surveys of all the cemeteries is $98,999.

“These cemeteries were established in the mid-1800s and placed under territorial control in the early 1900s. For decades, they haven’t had active burials, and about 26% of all the graves are marked ‘Unknown.’ In the past, burial records were not well maintained. This is one of the major challenges for our new Cemetery Management Office,” describes CSD Administrator James Kurata.

Because the properties are so old, there are no longer any boundary markers. “We need to first redefine the boundaries, so we can install a fence around the perimeter,” adds Cemetery Office Manager Dion Yasui. “After that, we will work towards rehabilitating the properties and ensure that the souls laid to rest there are cared for with respect.”

If members of the public have questions or would like to share information about those interred in these cemeteries, they are welcome to contact DAGS CSD at [email protected] or 808-831-6733.

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RESOURCES

(Image courtesy: DAGS)

2026 April_Broll_DAGS Surveys Cemeteries_Courtesy DAGS