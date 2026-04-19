HSPLS NEWS RELEASE: Kiʻi Kon Series Celebrates the Visual Arts with Guest Artist Ron Marz

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM

ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi

STACEY A. ALDRICH

STATE LIBRARIAN

KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Sat., April 18, 2026

Photos posted here

Kiʻi Kon Series Celebrates the Visual Arts with Guest Artist Ron Marz

McCully-Mōʻiliʻili, Hawaiʻi — Artist Ron Marz was the featured guest today at an event hosted by the McCully-Mōʻiliʻili Public Library celebrating visual arts. Marz, an acclaimed comic book writer best known for his work on Green Lantern character, Kyle Rayner, took part in a discussion about the comic book industry held at Washington Middle School followed by a signing opportunity at the library.

“Books that merge words and visual arts like manga, comic books, and graphic novels provide engaging content that can be educational as well as entertaining,” said State Librarian, Stacey A. Aldrich. “Reluctant readers often find their way to becoming avid readers through these inviting formats,” she added.

Funded by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, this program is a continuation of the library’s Kiʻi Kon Series and is one of several events the library has hosted since September 2025 recognizing the unique visual storytelling of comic books and manga. Special guest artist events are set to continue in May and June, and patrons are encouraged to check out friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org for upcoming event details.

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