HSPLS NEWS RELEASE: Kiʻi Kon Series Celebrates the Visual Arts with Guest Artist Ron Marz
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
HAWAI‘I STATE PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
ʻOihana Hale Waihona Puke Aupuni o ka Mokuʻāina o Hawaiʻi
STACEY A. ALDRICH
STATE LIBRARIAN
KE PO‘O HALE WAIHONA PUKE MOKU‘ĀINA
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Sat., April 18, 2026
Photos posted here
Kiʻi Kon Series Celebrates the Visual Arts with Guest Artist Ron Marz
McCully-Mōʻiliʻili, Hawaiʻi — Artist Ron Marz was the featured guest today at an event hosted by the McCully-Mōʻiliʻili Public Library celebrating visual arts. Marz, an acclaimed comic book writer best known for his work on Green Lantern character, Kyle Rayner, took part in a discussion about the comic book industry held at Washington Middle School followed by a signing opportunity at the library.
“Books that merge words and visual arts like manga, comic books, and graphic novels provide engaging content that can be educational as well as entertaining,” said State Librarian, Stacey A. Aldrich. “Reluctant readers often find their way to becoming avid readers through these inviting formats,” she added.
Funded by the Friends of the Library of Hawaiʻi, this program is a continuation of the library’s Kiʻi Kon Series and is one of several events the library has hosted since September 2025 recognizing the unique visual storytelling of comic books and manga. Special guest artist events are set to continue in May and June, and patrons are encouraged to check out friendsofthelibraryofhawaii.org for upcoming event details.
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About the Hawaiʻi State Public Library System (HSPLS):
The Hawaiʻi State Public Library System is the only statewide public library system in the United States, serving six islands with 51 branches. HSPLS inspires curiosity and creates opportunities for all to read, learn, and connect. Rooted in the ʻohana spirit, the library system embodies the aloha, cultural richness, and environmental beauty of Hawaiʻi. Through its books, digital collections, community programming, and welcoming spaces, HSPLS nourishes minds, strengthens communities, and enriches generations. Learn more at librarieshawaii.org.
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