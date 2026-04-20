Barger & Associates Marks 10 Consecutive Years Among Allstate's Top-Performing Agencies Nationwide

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Southlake agency combines more than a decade of Texas expertise with 10 straight years of Honor Ring and Circle of Champions recognition.

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barger & Associates: Allstate Insurance has earned the Allstate Honor Ring and Circle of Champions awards for the 10th consecutive year, placing the Southlake agency among the top-performing Allstate agencies nationwide for customer satisfaction, retention, and business performance.The recognition caps more than a decade of service for the Barger & Associates brand, which has been protecting Texas families since 2012. In a market where insurance agencies frequently change hands or close, the agency's sustained presence in North Texas represents a rare combination of longevity and nationally recognized excellence.The Honor Ring and Circle of Champions distinctions are not participation awards. Allstate reserves these honors for agencies that consistently exceed benchmarks across multiple performance categories, including policyholder retention rates and customer satisfaction scores. Earning the recognition once is notable; maintaining it for a decade places Barger & Associates: Allstate Insurance in elite company among the insurer's 10,000+ agency locations.Customer feedback supports the national recognition. The agency has accumulated over 3,600 verified reviews with a 4.6-star average rating, reflecting thousands of individual interactions across auto, home, life, and commercial insurance lines. What began as a Southlake-focused practice now serves more than 70 communities throughout Texas, with families and businesses across the state seeking out the agency's expertise."Insurance isn't just about a policy; it's about being there for a neighbor on their worst day," said Joshua Barger, owner of Barger & Associates: Allstate Insurance in Southlake, TX . "Reaching these milestones isn't a reflection of our sales, but of the trust Southlake families have placed in us over the years. My goal has always been to bring big-firm expertise with the small-town service that the Dragon community deserves."The agency continues to operate from its Southlake location at 170 Players Circle, serving both longtime clients and new families relocating to the North Texas corridor.Barger & Associates: Allstate Insurance has served Texas families and businesses since 2012, specializing in auto, home, life, and commercial coverage. The agency has earned Allstate's Honor Ring and Circle of Champions awards for 10 consecutive years, placing it among the top-performing agencies nationwide. Learn more at https://bargerandassociates.com/ ###Media ContactBarger & Associates: Allstate InsuranceAddress: 170 Players Cir, Southlake, TX 76092Phone: (972) 206-1234Website: https://bargerandassociates.com/

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