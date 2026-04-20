PINK FLOYD’S ‘THE WALL – LIVE IN BERLIN’ STAGE PROP AMONG OTHERS TO HIT MUSIC AUCTION

These items tell the story of a band that redefined rock music on stage and in the studio. ” — Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore, one of the world’s leading entertainment memorabilia auction houses, has announced its upcoming Music Live Auction, taking place in the UK on April 30, 2026, with bidding open to collectors worldwide. The sale will feature over 400 lots of rare and sought-after music memorabilia from some of the world’s most celebrated artists, with a combined estimated value of $2 million, led by a significant group of items from Pink Floyd spanning the band’s early formation through to its large-scale live productions.Highlights Include:A standout of the sale is “Herman the Pig,” the large-scale inflatable stage prop used during Roger Waters’ 1990 The Wall – Live in Berlin performance by Pink Floyd. Staged on July 21, 1990, at Potsdamer Platz, the concert marked the fall of the Berlin Wall, with Waters performing the 1979 album The Wall in full alongside an elaborate stage production. During “In the Flesh?”, the inflatable pig rose above the towering wall structure, remaining visible through “Run Like Hell” before departing ahead of the wall’s collapse. Measuring approximately 47 feet wide, 70 feet deep, and 60 feet high when fully inflated, the lot is accompanied by materials including a production folder containing stage construction plans, technical specifications, photographs, promotional documents, and related ephemera. (Estimate: $5,280–$7,920).Also featured is a handwritten 1965 letter by Syd Barrett to his then-girlfriend Jenny Spires, coming to market directly from her personal collection. Written in black ink across two sheets of blue paper, the letter captures Barrett’s distinctive voice during the formative years of Pink Floyd. In it, he references writing what would become “Bike,” later included on The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, noting, “I played my guitar tonight and drank beer and wrote a song about the prettiest thing in the world.” He signs the letter using his given name, Roger, and includes the invented word “twistravegroovey,” reflecting his playful, stream-of-consciousness style. The pages are presented in a wooden frame used during the Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2017, which toured internationally through 2025. (Estimate: $6,600–$13,200).A second handwritten letter from 1965 by Syd Barrett to Jenny Spires is also included in the sale, further illustrating his early creative output and personal correspondence. Like the “twistravegroovey” letter, it originates from Spires’ personal collection and offers insight into Barrett’s life and artistic voice during the band’s earliest period. The letter features hand-drawn illustrations, including a sketch referencing the band’s early touring van, and reflects the same intimate tone and observational detail found in his songwriting. (Estimate: $6,600–$13,200).Rounding out the highlights is a signed setlist by David Gilmour, offering a tangible connection to the later live legacy of Pink Floyd. The setlist is autographed by Gilmour and represents his continued performance of material associated with the band’s catalog. (Estimate: $6,600–$13,200)The auction will take place on Thursday, April 30, 2026, with global bidding available online, by telephone, and via absentee bids for collectors worldwide.Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented on the upcoming event: "Pink Floyd’s influence on music and live performance is immeasurable, and Propstore’s auction offers collectors the chance to own pieces that capture key moments of that legacy. From Syd Barrett’s intimate handwritten letters that shaped the band’s early sound, to David Gilmour’s signed setlist reflecting their enduring live performances, and the monumental Herman the Pig prop from The Wall – Live in Berlin, these items tell the story of a band that redefined rock music on stage and in the studio. Each lot is a tangible connection to the creativity and innovation that continues to inspire generations of fans worldwide."Propstore will also be hosting a special public free exhibition at The Cumberland Hotel, London from April 22 - 25, 2026, where fans and collectors will have the chance to see highlight lots up close, before they go under the hammer. Find out more about the event at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/music-live-auction-vip-exhibition-the-cumberland-hotel-london-tickets-1984768142944 Auction registration is now open, and the full catalog is available at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/498 # # #Notes to Editors:For further information, catalogue images and expert interviews, please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following Dropbox link (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/pdgngghvurd4p10ttyj4k/ACUiqsddbVkqhkx-ptIfHHk?rlkey=xxbuadcgm5z5nbc90mwl7urx6&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreFounded in 1998 by film enthusiast Stephen Lane, Propstore has grown from a collector’s passion project into one of the world’s foremost authorities on entertainment memorabilia. The company bridges the worlds of film, art, and collecting—offering access to authentic screen-used props, costumes, and production artefacts that bring cinematic history to life.Working in close partnership with many of the world’s leading film studios, production companies, and entertainment brands, Propstore curates exclusive auctions and sales throughout the year, giving fans and collectors unparalleled access to items direct from the source.Since 2014, Propstore has hosted globally acclaimed live auctions featuring artefacts from the greatest moments in film and television. Alongside its flagship events, Propstore also runs regular online auctions and studio collaborations, with more than 2,000 items available for immediate purchase at www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStore X: @propstore_com Instagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstore TikTok: @.propstore

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