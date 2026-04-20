Medavida Launches Vida Verified, Challenging Legacy Credentialing with a Faster Underwriting Approach

A platform designed to reduce onboarding friction for telehealth and online pharmacy providers with transparent pricing and streamlined credential verification.

This launch is about more than credential verification. It is about creating a more intelligent underwriting foundation for the future of digital healthcare.” — Christina Camacho, CEO of Medavida

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Medavida unveiled Vida Verified, delivering real-time credential verification for telehealth and online pharmacy providers. The announcement was made live on stage at Fintech Atlanta’s Run it by the Buyers event.Vida Verified enables Medavida to collect and verify provider credentials and licensure status in real time, bringing a critical part of the underwriting process in-house rather than relying on third-party credentialing providers that can slow time to board. The platform also captures the hierarchy of providers within a practice, including prescribing relationships across the organization, giving Medavida a more complete view of risk at onboarding.By integrating verification into the underwriting layer, Medavida aims to create a faster, more consistent approval workflow for digital healthcare. Vida Verified offers credential verification with no application fee and pricing of $79 per month for one seat, plus $49 per month for each additional seat. By comparison, some legacy credentialing solutions may require a $975 nonrefundable application fee, $2,150 in annual website fees, and approval timelines that range from 2 to 18 weeks. Two-day expedited review may also be available at an additional cost of $2,500.With Vida Verified, healthcare providers can complete credential verification in minutes or seconds in many cases, accelerating access to payment processing and digital advertising on platforms like Google and Meta that many telemedicine providers have found difficult to access.Practitioners can apply for Vida Verified certification by visiting: www.vidaverified.com ABOUT MEDAVIDAMedavida is building an intelligent payment orchestration platform for the healthcare supply chain, connecting the workflow from patient visit to fulfillment. The platform brings together credential verification, payment orchestration, fulfillment tracking, and AI-driven financial insights. Together, these capabilities help providers, pharmacies, and suppliers operate more efficiently while reconciling settlement against fulfillment.

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